State Of Global Venture Capital – A Look At Q2 24

Q2 venture capital investment data is out, and there is some promising news. CB Insights has released its State of Venture Report, looking back at the last quarter.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Q2 venture capital investment data is out, and there is some promising news. CB Insights has released its State of Venture Report, looking back at the last quarter. The highlight of the report is, of course, AI, which continues to dominate as a major area of interest for investors. CB Insights data shows that 28% of all VC dollars went to AI startups, reaching the highest quarterly share on record. Q2 saw $18.3 billion go to AI startups, up an impressive 32 percent QoQ. This was primarily driven by several deals valued at over $1 billion.

Data also shows global venture funding is up for the second quarter in a row, with 8 percent growth QoQ. VC investment came in at $64.7 billion for Q2. However, deal volume is still down globally, less than half what we saw at the peak during Q1 of 2022.

While volume might be down, deal size rose by 17 percent. The average deal size was $14.4 million, a 17 percent jump from the average in 2023. CB Insights points out that even in today's more cautious environment, the deals that are getting done have “ballooned in size as investors put more behind select startups.”

Regarding exit activity, the US accounted for 39 percent of global exits, tying with Europe. This includes M&A and IPOs and is a gain of 4 percentage points QoQ.

Investment in startups in Asia declined QoQ, falling below $10 billion for the quarter for the first time in over a decade. The largest drop was in China, which saw investment fall by more than half QoQ. In contrast, India, Singapore, and Japan all saw investment rise.

Juniper Square has also released some analysis of the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor First Look for Q2, indicating that while still early, the data hints at signs of a much-needed recovery. They point to 155 VC funds recording a successful close in Q2, the first time that number has been over 150 since Q4 of 2022.

There is some caution here, as Juniper's analysis notes that each quarter that showed an upward trajectory for the past six quarters was followed by a downward quarter. So, it is important to see what the data looks like in Q3 before we know if we are on track for a real recovery. But there is quite a bit of good news here that will hopefully continue into Q3 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.