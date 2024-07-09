Founders Forum Episode 3 | Andrea Williams, Co-Founder And Head Mama, Tubby Todd (Video)

Blake Tengberg sits down with co-Founder and Head Mama of Tubby Todd, Andrea Williams. Tubby Todd Bath Co. provides bath products for baby & mama. Pediatrician and dermatologist tested, baby and children's soaps, hair and body wash.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Blake Tengberg sits down with co-Founder and Head Mama of Tubby Todd, Andrea Williams. Tubby Todd Bath Co. provides bath products for baby & mama. Pediatrician and dermatologist tested, baby and children's soaps, hair and body wash.

Blake Tengberg is a member of Foley & Lardner's Business Law Department and Transactions Practice Group, and is based in Salt Lake City. He specializes in corporate law with a strong emphasis on startup and emerging growth companies. Blake represents businesses at every stage of their journey.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.