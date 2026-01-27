The Furniture Wars | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

- with readers working within the Oil & Gas and Law Firm industries
In this episode, Kasia shifts the focus from fashion to furniture, exploring the high-stakes legal disputes shaping the luxury home design industry.
Kasia traces Restoration Hardware's transformation from a small hardware business into a billion-dollar luxury brand, then analyzes three key lawsuits involving trade dress and copyright infringement, highlighting what these cases reveal about intellectual property protection in the furniture world.
🎙️ Episode Highlights:
(00:00) Exploring Restoration Hardware's IP Portfolio and Business Strategy
(07:26) From Hardware Store to Luxury Design Empire: RH's Journey
(16:00) Analyzing RH's Recent Trade Secret and Copyright Infringement Cases
