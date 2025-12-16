Pryor Cashman Welcomes Former United States Copyright Office Assistant General Counsel Jason E. Sloan To Its Music, Media + Entertainment, And Litigation Practices In New York

Pryor Cashman announced today that Jason E. Sloan has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Litigation Group and the Music, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Practices.

Jason joins Pryor Cashman after a decade at the United States Copyright Office, where he most recently served as Assistant General Counsel.

Jason is widely recognized for his copyright expertise, and has received accolades from the Librarian of Congress, Register of Copyrights, and American Intellectual Property Law Association. At the Copyright Office, he handled a broad portfolio of regulatory, policy, and litigation matters, including advising Congress on legislation and working closely with the Department of Justice to develop litigation positions, including before the Supreme Court.

Jason's work at the Copyright Office encompassed a wide variety of subjects, including music and statutory licensing, as well as generative AI. He counseled Congress on the landmark Music Modernization Act, and played a leading role in its implementation and the promulgation of numerous regulations governing music streaming. Jason reviewed the determinations of the Copyright Royalty Board for legal error and drafted legal opinions on novel questions of copyright law referred by the Board. He also handled copyright registration, recordation, and termination matters, and worked on issues arising under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, including section 1201 proceedings.

"Jason is a fantastic addition to our preeminent Litigation Group," said David Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "Jason's sophisticated understanding of copyright law enhances even further our advocacy for clients in matters across the music and media landscape."

"Jason's breadth of experience is the perfect complement to our robust, world-class copyright practice, and he is a valuable addition to our deep bench of experienced and talented lawyers who are dedicated to protecting our clients' intellectual property," said Ilene Farkas, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group.

"I am delighted to be joining Pryor Cashman," said Jason, "and look forward to working with such a renowned team on some of the most complex and cutting-edge issues facing creative industries today."

Before joining the Copyright Office, Jason was a litigator at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP. He received his JD from Boston College Law School and his bachelor's degree in music and political science from Florida State University. Jason is a member of the Copyright Society, previously serving as co-chair of the DC Chapter and currently serving on the Music Subcommittee. He is also an alumnus of Leadership Music, a national collaborative program for music industry leaders.

