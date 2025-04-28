JONES DAY TALKS®: Women In IP – AI And Copyright Law Need-to-Knows

Artificial intelligence presents so many opportunities, but there are still so many questions in relation to copyright law. What constitutes fair use? How much human input satisfies the human authorship requirement? Can federal or state legislation address the "deepfake" problem? And what makes adjusting to AI adoption so challenging?
Listen to partners Meredith Wilkes and Emily Tait talk about the current legal landscape and the practical implications companies face when bringing AI to the workplace.
