Focus On Funk: 40-Year-Old Copyright Claim Is Time-Barred

In a summary order, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the district court's orders in a case involving an ownership dispute over the copyrights to certain compositions by Parliament-Funkadelic bandleader George Clinton, finding that the claim was time-barred based on an admission that the claim was first discovered 40 years ago. Bridgeport Music Inc., et al. v. TufAmerica Inc., et al., Case No. 23-7386-cv (2d Cir. Dec. 2, 2024) (Carney, Bianco, Nardini, JJ.) (nonprecedential).

LeBaron Taylor was a Detroit-based music producer, disc jockey, and record company executive. Clinton recorded music for Taylor's record label, Revilot Records, before it went bankrupt in the late 1960s. After Revilot's bankruptcy, Clinton began recording music for Westbound Records, including re-recording some of the compositions that he had previously recorded with Revilot. TufAmerica Inc. (d/b/a Tuff City Records) and Kay Lovelace Taylor, LeBaron Taylor's widow, are Clinton's successors-in-interest.

In December 2017, TufAmerica sent a letter to Bridgeport Music and Westbound Records stating that TufAmerica was the rightful owner of the copyrights to certain Clinton compositions and that Bridgeport had infringed on those copyrights. In January 2018, Bridgeport filed a complaint seeking a declaratory judgment that it was the rightful owner of the compositions and thus had not committed copyright infringement. After the case was transferred from the Eastern District of Michigan to the Southern District of New York, TufAmerica filed an amended answer and asserted counterclaims seeking a declaratory judgment that it was the rightful owner of the compositions and alleging that Bridgeport had infringed the copyrights in those compositions.

Bridgeport moved for summary judgment on its affirmative claims and TufAmerica's counterclaims. The district court found that genuine disputes of material fact existed regarding ownership of the compositions, but it granted partial summary judgment in favor of Bridgeport as to TufAmerica's infringement counterclaims. Bridgeport had submitted a series of agreements in which Clinton assigned ownership in the disputed compositions to Bridgeport Music and exclusive recording rights to Westbound Records, but in his deposition testimony Clinton said that he did not sign the agreements or does not remember signing them.

In its summary judgment response and counterstatement of material facts, TufAmerica admitted that Taylor worked as a disc jockey in the 1970s and played Bridgeport's recordings of the Clinton compositions on the air. TufAmerica received no royalties. The district court found that TufAmerica's claims accrued at the time Taylor was put on notice of the alleged exploitation of the work without receiving royalties and that the claims were therefore time-barred by the Copyright Act's three-year statute of limitations period. Because the ownership counterclaim was time-barred, the district court granted summary judgment to Bridgeport on the related counterclaims for infringement and damages since the infringement claim could not be properly adjudicated unless ownership was first determined. TufAmerica moved for reconsideration, which the district court denied while also granting the parties' request to conditionally dismiss Bridgeport's affirmative claims in the absence of any live dispute between the parties. TufAmerica appealed.

TufAmerica argued that its admissions regarding Taylor's awareness in the 1970s of the Bridgeport recordings were made in error and should not be binding. The Second Circuit rejected this argument, pointing out that TufAmerica could not “walk back these [Rule 56.1] admissions to create genuine issues of material fact.” Moreover, the Court affirmed that TufAmerica's claims were time-barred because although the claims accrued in the 1970s, TufAmerica as Taylor's alleged successor-in-interest did not initiate suit until 2018.

Finally, the Second Circuit affirmed the grant of summary judgment to Bridgeport on the related counterclaims for infringement, reasoning that since the ownership dispute was time-barred, those claims could be adjudicated.

Practice Note: The Copyright Act's three-year statute of limitations begins to accrue only once. Accrual begins when a reasonably diligent plaintiff would have been put on notice as to the existence of a right. Even successors-in-interest are held to the three-year limit.

