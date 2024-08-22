Cameo Settles With 30 AGs Over Endorsement Issues (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Cameo is a platform where people can pay celebrities to record
videos with scripted personal messages. Jimmy Kimmel recently used
the platform to see if he could get George Santos to say silly
things and then Kimmel aired those videos on his late night show.
Santos later sued Kimmel, accusing him of copyright infringement,
and the two are battling that out in court. But today, it's
Cameo that finds itself in a legal battle.