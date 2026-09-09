Good In Practice | Episode 28: From The Courtroom To The Coast: How One Attorney Turned A Passion For Sharks Into Pro Bono Impact (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig litigation associate Colin Kennedy discusses his unique pro bono relationship with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, where his childhood passion for great white sharks evolved into serving as outside counsel for the Cape Cod nonprofit. Kennedy shares how this work has enhanced his professional development while allowing him to contribute to shark research, public safety, and community education in a personally meaningful way.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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In this episode of the Good In Practice podcast, host Caroline Heller, chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Pro Bono Program, sits down with Colin Kennedy, a litigation associate in the firm’s Boston office, to discuss one of the more unexpected intersections of law and passion: sharks. A self-described “shark nerd” since childhood and a certified scuba diver, Colin has channeled his lifelong interest in great white sharks into a pro bono relationship with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a Cape Cod-based nonprofit dedicated to shark research, public safety, and community education.

Colin shares how a law school internship with the organization eventually led to him becoming their outside pro bono counsel at Greenberg Traurig, handling a wide range of matters.

Beyond the shark stories, Colin reflects on the professional development benefits of pro bono work, explaining how serving as a primary point of contact for an organizational client has sharpened his judgment, expanded his legal knowledge across multiple practice areas, and built skills that now translate directly to his practice.

He also offers encouragement to fellow associates, emphasizing that pro bono work is most rewarding when it is connected to something personally meaningful.

To read more, please visit: https://masslawyersweekly.com/2024/08/16/biglaw-associate-swimming-with-sharks-literally/.

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