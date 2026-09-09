Good In Practice | Episode 28: From The Courtroom To The Coast: How One Attorney Turned A Passion For Sharks Into Pro Bono Impact (Podcast)

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In this episode of the Good In Practice podcast, host Caroline Heller, chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Pro Bono Program, sits down with Colin Kennedy, a litigation associate in the firm’s Boston office, to discuss one of the more unexpected intersections of law and passion: sharks. A self-described “shark nerd” since childhood and a certified scuba diver, Colin has channeled his lifelong interest in great white sharks into a pro bono relationship with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a Cape Cod-based nonprofit dedicated to shark research, public safety, and community education.
Colin shares how a law school internship with the organization eventually led to him becoming their outside pro bono counsel at Greenberg Traurig, handling a wide range of matters.
Beyond the shark stories, Colin reflects on the professional development benefits of pro bono work, explaining how serving as a primary point of contact for an organizational client has sharpened his judgment, expanded his legal knowledge across multiple practice areas, and built skills that now translate directly to his practice.
He also offers encouragement to fellow associates, emphasizing that pro bono work is most rewarding when it is connected to something personally meaningful.
To read more, please visit: https://masslawyersweekly.com/2024/08/16/biglaw-associate-swimming-with-sharks-literally/.
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