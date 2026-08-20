AI Is Rewiring M&A Practice — But Judgment Still Sets The Deal’s Direction

AI in M&A is moving from a discrete productivity tool to a core component of the deal architecture itself. The shift goes beyond faster document review; it means information can now move through the deal team in a more structured way—from diligence to drafting to negotiation. That may compress timelines and change expectations around staffing and pricing, but it also makes verification, judgment and accountability more important than ever.

That is the emerging commercial reality for firms and clients. The relevant question is no longer whether AI will appear in a transaction, but where it can improve the quality and economics of the work while preserving transparency in how conclusions are reached. Used well, AI handles repeatable analytical tasks and gives lawyers more freedom to engage with questions that hinge on context, risk appetite and strategy.

AI Across the Deal Team

In practice, AI is being deployed at multiple levels of a transaction—not as a replacement for the deal team, but as a shared infrastructure for review, comparison and synthesis. The same matter can generate different uses depending on the lawyer’s role:

A junior associate conducting diligence may ask the AI platform to “identify every contract that requires third-party consent or is terminable on a change of control, and note the counterparty, the triggering language and the remaining term.” Across hundreds of commercial contracts, that query can produce a streamlined, source-linked output and identify agreements that may affect deal structure or timing. The effect is compelling: an initial review that once consumed days or weeks can be completed in minutes, allowing the team to focus sooner on red flags, context and escalation. But identification is only part of the task; a lawyer must still assess each issue’s significance and incorporate it into a coherent diligence narrative that can shape negotiation strategy and informed client counseling.

A senior associate refining a purchase agreement may use an AI Word add-in to ask it to “compare the indemnification and earnout provisions in this draft against our firm precedent and flag every deviation that favors the seller.” The result can expose gaps and off-market terms for further analysis and contribute to a markup more closely aligned with precedent. But precedent is a benchmark, not a substitute for transaction-specific drafting and judgment; a deviation may be deliberate, and a tool cannot supply the commercial reason for keeping or changing it.

At the partner level, the AI platform may be asked to “synthesize the diligence findings into a concise risk summary and pressure test our key negotiating positions for the weaknesses that opposing counsel is most likely to exploit.” That synthesis can translate scattered findings into negotiation strategy, which is particularly effective when the issues list is long and the time before signing is short. However, such a synthesis does not determine the risk allocation. Rather, it makes the potential tradeoffs more visible for a lawyer to assess.

At each of these levels, accuracy checking is imperative. The junior associate must confirm that flagged provisions actually say what the tool indicates; the senior associate must confirm that no material drafting nuances were missed; the partner must ensure that strategic synthesis rests on accurate premises rather than illusory or mischaracterized facts. AI can expedite the work, but it cannot guarantee its own reliability.

With appropriate verification protocols in place, these examples point to a change in operating model. The junior associate’s structured diligence, the senior associate’s precedent-driven contract refinements and the partner’s risk synthesis can contribute to an integrated, comprehensive understanding of the deal. That may accelerate issue escalation and allow lawyer time to be allocated more deliberately, but it also raises practical questions about training, review protocols, data handling and who is accountable for the final conclusion.

Judgment and the Limits of the Tool

AI is most useful where the task is clearly delineated and the output can be verified against source material. It is less reliable when the answer depends on incomplete facts, ambiguous language, business context or a client’s tolerance for risk. A model may identify a change-of-control provision; it cannot decide whether that provision should lead to a purchase-price adjustment, a closing condition or a negotiating concession.

AI therefore informs but does not replace independent professional judgment. Every AI-enabled output still requires review, verification and refinement by counsel who understands the transaction and can explain the basis for the advice. ABA Formal Opinion 512 reflects the same principle: generative AI tools can enhance the efficiency and quality of legal services, but they cannot substitute for the independent professional judgment of counsel.

This concentration of value in judgment has implications for talent development. If AI takes on more first-pass review, associates may have fewer opportunities to learn through volume alone. Firms will need to teach not only how to use a tool, but how to thoughtfully frame questions, test outputs, identify omissions and convert raw findings into advice. The training model shifts from observing work product to understanding the reasoning that makes it dependable.

Key Considerations for the Next Phase of M&A

Deal velocity is becoming a competitive variable, but it is not a standalone measure of quality. Faster diligence can surface issues earlier; incomplete prompts or unverified outputs can simply move errors downstream. The economics of review will continue to change. Reducing time spent on recurring tasks may affect staffing and pricing, but value will migrate toward issue selection, risk allocation and strategic negotiation rather than disappear. Talent models will need to adapt. If associates do less volume-driven work, training should focus on framing questions, testing outputs and developing the substantive instincts that AI cannot provide. Deal teams and clients will need to establish clear expectations for addressing critical matters such as confidentiality, source linkage, validation and escalation and allocating responsibility for final determinations.

The trajectory is evident, though the path forward remains complex: AI will become more embedded in M&A workflows while norms around quality control, pricing, confidentiality and professional responsibility continue to develop. Firms that treat AI as a substitute for thinking will create new risks; firms that treat it as an aid to better thinking may improve both the pace and quality of decisions. The enduring advantage will not come from automation alone, but from combining capable tools with lawyers who know what to ask, what to challenge, and what the deal can—and cannot—bear.