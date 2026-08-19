The Documents Are The International Deal

A Russian company once contacted our litigation team about suing an American company that had failed to pay $6 million for a Russian airplane. The transaction documents showed a purchase price of $3650,000. When we asked about the discrepancy, the Russian company explained that the paperwork had intentionally understated the price to reduce Russian taxes.

We declined the case.

Our firm's international lawyers see some version of that conversation constantly. The documents say one thing, the parties did another, and by the time anyone calls a lawyer, the gap has become the entire problem. Sometimes the number in the documents is wrong. Sometimes the party is wrong. The worst cases leave everyone arguing about who owns anything at all.

Wrong Number, Wrong Party, Wrong Owner

Bad numbers cut in both directions. Our firm once represented a large shipping company in a dispute over roughly $2 million in damaged cargo. The manifest valued the goods at about $500,000 because the shipper had wanted to hold down its customs costs. Once the cargo was damaged, its owner wanted the real number. The settlement reflected the manifest. A document created to save money on duties became the ceiling on what its author could recover.

The parties can go wrong too. A Taiwanese company came to us after investing $8 million in an American company and never receiving the shares it believed it had been promised. Call it Taiwan Company A. The documents did provide for shares in the American company, but the recipient was a different Taiwanese company, which we will call Taiwan Company B. We asked whether Company B had received the shares and, more to the point, who Company B was. Company A told us it did not know whether Company B had received them because the two companies no longer had a good relationship. We declined that case as well, and we never reached the question of why Company A had paid $8 million for shares issued to somebody else.

Notice what is absent from that story. Nobody appears to have lied. No document was false. The paperwork simply named a company other than the one that had paid, and that alone was enough to make an $8 million transaction nearly impossible to reconstruct.

Ownership is where these problems become difficult to fix. Years ago, a Chinese company came to one of our China lawyers because it wanted to go public. It had previously done what was then commonly called a round-tripper, in which a U.S. company was formed to invest back into China as a foreign company and capture benefits then available to foreign-invested businesses. The Chinese company was 100 percent owned by a U.S. LLC that had not filed or paid U.S. taxes in more than a decade, and that LLC was itself 100 percent owned by the Chinese founder's cousin, who was somewhere in the United States and whom the founder had no way to find. Before any offering, the company had to establish who owned the LLC and what it owed, and neither question could be answered without dealing with the cousin. On paper, the founder did not own his own company. He owned a relationship with a man he could not locate.

The largest version of this I know of ran to nearly a billion dollars. In March 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled Did Xie Zhikun's Nearly $1 Billion Go Missing? A Private-Equity Mystery. Chinese billionaire Xie Zhikun claimed he had put 5.8 billion yuan, about $940 million at the time, into structures used to seed the London private equity firm XIO Group. XIO's chief executive said Xie had never been an investor. Part of Xie's claim rested on a share entrustment agreement under which another person was the registered owner of a Cayman Islands company called Dorsey Ventures while Xie claimed to be its beneficial owner. The emails I received after the article ran were variations on a single theme: WTF?

The litigation began in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands in February 2017 and produced years of interim proceedings, including an appeal to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. It never reached trial. The parties entered into a settlement deed dated August 4, 2020, and the Cayman proceedings were discontinued that November, with no admission or finding of liability against the executives Xie had accused. Nearly four years of litigation, and the question in the headline never received a public judicial answer. The case did answer a different question: when the legal owner, the claimed beneficial owner, the source of the money, and the people controlling the investment do not line up cleanly on paper, you can spend years and a fortune litigating about what the deal actually was.

The Paper Beats the Understanding

These transactions had little in common except the gap at the center of each one, between what the documents said and what the parties had actually done. Usually somebody wanted that gap because a document that said something convenient reduced taxes or customs duties, captured a regulatory benefit, or kept a name off an ownership record. Back when we did more Russia work, we saw another version of this regularly. The person who appeared to control a Russian company often did not appear anywhere in the company records we saw, and our invoices were frequently paid by a Cyprus company rather than by the Russian client. None of that by itself proved anything improper, but it made the paper trail look very different from the business reality. Sometimes the problem was less deliberate: the parties were simply careless about which entity signed.

Either way, the document outlives the reason for it, and years later it becomes evidence against the person who created it. Once a dispute starts, testimony about what everyone really understood has to compete with contracts, invoices, ownership records, customs declarations, tax filings, and bank records created when nobody expected a lawsuit. The paper has an enormous advantage. The parties created it themselves, and it does not get nervous on cross-examination.

The Exposure Runs Wider Than the Deal

Everything above concerns what happens between the parties to a deal. Those same documents have a second audience. A customs declaration or tax filing prepared to make a transaction look different from what it was is not merely evidence in a commercial dispute. It is a representation to a government, and it can be a violation standing on its own, pursued by people who have no interest in your contract fight.

Customs enforcement is the current example. On August 29, 2025, the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security launched a cross-agency Trade Fraud Task Force targeting tariff evasion, transshipment, mislabeling, and false declarations. Less than a year later, DOJ announced that the task force had surpassed $1 billion in civil and criminal recoveries, penalties, forfeitures, and publicly charged losses.

In May 2026, Perfectus Aluminum and five affiliated companies agreed to pay $549.5 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations involving evasion of antidumping and countervailing duties on Chinese aluminum extrusions. The alleged scheme turned on customs forms describing more than 2.2 million extrusions as finished pallets not subject to the duties. A federal jury in the Central District of California had already convicted the Perfectus defendants in August 2021 on criminal charges arising from the same conduct.

The whistleblower risk is just as real. In December 2025, Ceratizit USA agreed to pay $54.4 million to resolve allegations that it misrepresented Chinese-manufactured tungsten carbide products as originating in Taiwan and used incorrect tariff classifications to reduce duties. The company denied the allegations, and the settlement carried no determination of liability. What it did carry was a number. The case began with a False Claims Act whistleblower suit, and the whistleblower received approximately $9.75 million. In the Perfectus matter, the relators included two individuals who worked for U.S.-based competitors and the Aluminum Extruders Council, an industry trade association.

Consider what that does to the incentives around your own company and supply chain. The competitor, departed employee, supplier, or counterparty who understands how your inaccurate documents were created is also the person best positioned to explain them to the government, and now has millions of reasons to do it. A structure that requires you to explain why your own records were intentionally false has stopped being clever.

The China Version of This Problem

The version we see most often involves China, and it involves the wrong party rather than the wrong number. An American company came to us after signing an agreement with a Hong Kong company for products being manufactured by a factory in mainland China. The mainland factory had not signed the agreement. When the relationship went bad, the American company wanted rights against the factory, and its contract was with somebody else.

Nothing about that contract was false. It was simply a contract with a company whose performance the American buyer did not need. The company taking your money or signing an English-language agreement is not necessarily the mainland company making your goods, controlling your tooling, or holding your inventory, and an intermediary, Hong Kong entity, or English trade name does not substitute for a contract with the mainland factory when the factory is the party you need to hold responsible.

The identity of your Chinese counterparty therefore deserves real attention before signing. Confirm the company's registered Chinese legal name, make sure the agreement is executed by the entity whose performance you need, and, if the Chinese-language version controls, make sure it says what you think the deal says. Discovering that you contracted with the wrong company after the deposit has been wired costs far more than doing the necessary China due diligence beforehand.

Write Down the Deal You Actually Made

Your documents should accurately state the price, the parties, the ownership, and the other material terms of the deal. When someone proposes that a document say $650,000 where the real price is $6 million, or name one company as owner while everyone supposedly understands that another company is the real owner, stop and find out why. Get the answer from your own lawyer rather than from the party proposing the arrangement.

Some structures that look strange have legitimate legal and commercial explanations. International deals are full of arrangements that are unfamiliar without being improper, and your lawyer should be able to explain the structure, its purpose, and its risks before you sign. When the explanation reduces to the document having to be inaccurate because the truth creates a problem, what you have is not a structure. It is a liability with a signature page, and no side conversation is going to rescue you three years later.

This is why the timing of the legal work matters more than the amount of it. The moment to catch an ownership defect, tax problem, customs discrepancy, or bad counterparty is while the deal can still be changed. The lawyer hired after everything falls apart inherits whatever evidence the parties created and has to build a case out of it. Good arguments sometimes survive bad documentation, but nobody should plan on it, and fixing a structure beforehand costs a fraction of what it costs to explain one afterward.

What To Do If Your Documents Are Already Wrong

Plenty of businesses are well past the point where any of this is preventive advice. If your documents do not reflect the real transaction, resist the urge to create new paperwork that pretends they always did. Papering over old documents can turn a manageable problem into evidence of concealment.

Get the regulatory exposure assessed separately from the commercial dispute, and do it before filing suit or making accusations, because they are different problems with different consequences. On the customs side, a valid prior disclosure under 19 U.S.C. § 1592(c)(4) and 19 C.F.R. § 162.74 can sharply reduce penalties, but only if it comes before the disclosing party knows a formal investigation has commenced. That decision belongs with counsel who has reviewed the actual facts and documents.

Then get an honest assessment of what you can safely allege. Sometimes the strongest version of a claim requires the plaintiff to explain conduct that creates a different and larger problem, and you want to know that before filing the complaint rather than after opposing counsel starts taking discovery.

In international business, your contracts, invoices, ownership records, customs declarations, and tax filings are not paperwork surrounding the transaction. Years later, they are the evidence of what the transaction was.

That is why the documents are the international deal.