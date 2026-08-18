The Forest Taught Me To Think Long-Term: My Approach To Practical Lawyering

Growing up in Northern California's wilderness and now practicing in Idaho's timber country, a business litigation attorney shares how practical legal work protects forest industry clients—from wildfire planning and biomass markets to multi-generational ownership transitions. The key is understanding that forests are both ecosystems and economic engines, requiring contracts and coverage that work in the real world.

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I grew up an hour outside a Northern California mill town, in a remote wilderness area without electricity. My brother and I spent our days climbing trees, building forts, making moss beds, and putting rafts into the creek. The woods were our wonderland, and the mill town down the road was the community’s economic foundation. I understood early that a forest is both a place of beauty and a crop that supports families.

That connection eventually drew me to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Today I am of counsel in Fennemore’s Business Litigation practice and a leader in its Forest Industry practice group. I advise private forestland owners, forestry businesses, and forest products companies across the region. There is no single right answer for every forest or business, so understanding the client and the operation always comes first.

Listen before you draft

I do not think being a lawyer makes me the most important person in the conversation. My job is to listen. People will generally tell you what worries them, and lunch can teach you more about an industry than reading ever could. That matters in timber work, where many of the people doing the physical work are small operators or sole proprietors running on thin margins.

Insurance is a useful example. If a contract requires a logger to carry $10 million in coverage, the logger may provide a certificate and check the box. Reviewing the policy and endorsements to confirm the coverage is actually in place is a different step — and the contract also needs to allocate risk in plain language and address workers’ compensation before anyone enters the property.

Someone in the timber industry once told me that lawyers are where the deal goes to end. I want to be the opposite. The landowner, forester, logger, hauler, and mill should understand their roles before the equipment moves. When they do, good legal work becomes almost invisible.

Wildfire planning starts before smoke is in the air

Wildfire is no longer an abstract possibility in the West. It is not an if; it is a when. The most important business-continuity decisions must be made before anyone sees smoke. A forest business should know which contracts and policies apply, where its crews are, and how to move people and equipment safely.

The risks are not always obvious. In one North Idaho incident, an old burn pile reignited months after everyone thought it was out and burned 700 acres, including homes — a foreseeable risk that contracts, insurance, and operating procedures can address. Wildfire coverage in the West is also tightening; carriers have pulled back in high-risk areas, and policies that appear adequate on their face sometimes exclude the coverage a forest business actually needs. Reviewing what a policy says before fire season is less expensive than discovering a gap after one.

Timber keeps its own time

Timber is not like corn. A tree does not have to be harvested this season; it can wait. Milled lumber can also be stored, giving owners and mills some ability to ride out short-term price swings.

The decline in paper demand illustrates that longer cycle. As mills closed, buyers disappeared for pulpwood, small-diameter wood, and slash. Landowners and operators now need viable uses for those residuals. Carbon credit programs are already affecting harvest decisions, with some owners deferring harvests to qualify. Demand for renewable building materials, mill capacity, and processing costs all shape when timber is harvested and which materials have value.

Forestland can outlive its owners

Private forestland owners are unusually optimistic. Someone can plant a 50-to-100-year crop knowing they may never see the harvest proceeds. That says something important about a forest: it is more than timber. It is a place, too.

That long horizon gets complicated when the property passes to the next generation. Heirs may inherit carbon agreements, hunting leases, management obligations, and entity rules they did not create. By the second or third generation, some family members may want to keep managing the forest while another wants to move on. My litigation background is useful here — I have seen how an unclear valuation mechanism or an unanimity requirement can turn a manageable disagreement into expensive litigation. Operating agreements need to explain who makes decisions, how an ownership interest is valued, and how someone can exit without forcing a sale.

Finding value in the mess left behind

Biomass — the small-diameter trees, treetops, branches, and slash left after forestry work — represents a potential new market for material that otherwise has little outlet. Biochar, produced by heating biomass under controlled conditions, can serve as a soil amendment that improves nutrient retention and soil health.

But viability comes down to practical economics: biomass contains substantial moisture, so hauling it long distances can mean paying to transport water. Local markets, processing costs, and distance determine whether a project works.

Risk has to land somewhere

No universal formula determines which risks forest products companies should insure, transfer, or retain. A larger company may be better positioned to obtain coverage than a sole-proprietor logger. It may make more sense for the company to insure the broader work while requiring contractors to insure their own workers and operations. That division of responsibility needs to be explicit in the contracts between them, not assumed.

For me, practical lawyering means understanding the people and the conditions they work in. My goal is to put myself out of work on the litigation front. I want the contract to be clear, the coverage to be real, and everyone to understand the risk before work begins. Smelling fresh-sawn wood while touring a client’s mill is my favorite job perk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.