Marisa Darden Featured On Bloomberg Law Podcast Discussing Record-Breaking Los Angeles Lakers Sale

The reported $12.5 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers represents one of the largest sports franchise transactions in history, raising important questions about the legal, financial, and regulatory considerations involved in such high-profile acquisitions. This landmark deal offers insight into the evolving landscape of professional sports ownership and its broader implications across the industry.

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Marisa Darden, Lead of Benesch’s White Collar, Government Investigations & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group, was featured on the Bloomberg Law Podcast to discuss the reported $12.5 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers and the legal and business implications of one of the largest sports franchise transactions in history.

During the episode, Marisa examined the significance of the record-breaking deal and discussed the evolving landscape of professional sports ownership. She also provided insight into the legal, financial, and regulatory considerations that can accompany high-profile franchise acquisitions, as well as the broader impact such transactions may have across the sports industry.

Listen to the episode here. Marisa’s segment begins approximately halfway through the episode.

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