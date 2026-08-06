Why Software Company M&A Deals Are Different: Understanding The Purchase Price Traps Hidden In SaaS Transactions

Software companies are often valued differently than traditional businesses. Buyers focus heavily on recurring revenue, customer retention, and predictable cash flow. As a result, software businesses frequently command valuation multiples that exceed those of companies in more traditional industries.

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Overview

Software companies are often valued differently than traditional businesses. Buyers focus heavily on recurring revenue, customer retention, and predictable cash flow. As a result, software businesses frequently command valuation multiples that exceed those of companies in more traditional industries.

But while founders often spend significant time negotiating valuation, many overlook an equally important issue: the purchase price mechanics hidden in the acquisition agreement.

In software transactions, concepts such as deferred revenue, prepaid subscriptions, customer deposits, and working capital adjustments can have a material impact on the amount a seller ultimately receives at closing. In some cases, a seller may negotiate what appears to be an attractive purchase price, only to discover that purchase price adjustments significantly reduce the final proceeds.

Understanding these issues before entering a transaction can help founders avoid unpleasant surprises and negotiate more favorable deal terms.

Why Software Companies Are Different?

Many traditional businesses operate with positive working capital. They purchase inventory, incur expenses, and later collect payment from customers. As a result, buyers often expect the target company to deliver a normalized level of working capital at closing.

Software businesses frequently operate differently.

Many SaaS companies receive payment before providing the underlying services. Annual subscriptions paid in advance are common. Enterprise customers may prepay for a year or more of access to a software platform, creating significant deferred revenue balances on the company’s balance sheet. From an accounting perspective, the company records the cash received but recognizes the revenue over time as services are provided. This creates a unique challenge in M&A transactions because the buyer acquires both the benefit of the prepaid customer relationship and the obligation to continue providing services after closing.

Determining who receives credit for that value can become one of the most heavily negotiated aspects of a software company acquisition.

The Deferred Revenue Trap

Deferred revenue is often one of the most misunderstood items in software company M&A transactions. Consider a simple example:

Assume a customer pays a software company $120,000 for a one-year subscription.

Six months later, the company is acquired.

At closing:

The seller has already collected the entire $120,000 payment.

The buyer must provide the remaining six months of service.

The balance sheet shows approximately $60,000 of deferred revenue.

The buyer’s position is understandable. The buyer will incur costs to service the customer after closing and therefore may argue that deferred revenue represents a liability that should reduce the purchase price. The seller’s position is equally understandable. The customer relationship, recurring revenue stream, and prepaid cash flow were part of the business the buyer agreed to purchase. The problem arises when deferred revenue affects the transaction in multiple ways.

When Deferred Revenue Gets Counted Twice

One of the most significant risks for software sellers occurs when deferred revenue effectively reduces the purchase price more than once. A typical software company may be valued based on recurring revenue metrics such as Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) or a multiple of revenue. Those metrics already reflect the value of customer contracts and subscription relationships. If the buyer then receives a dollar-for-dollar reduction to the purchase price through the working capital adjustment for the same deferred revenue balance, the buyer may effectively receive a second economic benefit from the same contracts.

To illustrate, assume:

Enterprise Value: $50 million

ARR: $10 million

Deferred Revenue at Closing: $3 million

If the buyer’s valuation already reflects the value of those subscription contracts, and the purchase price is subsequently reduced by $3 million through the working capital true-up, the seller may be giving away value that was already incorporated into the negotiated purchase price. Whether that result is appropriate depends on the facts and economics of the business. The important point is that founders should understand the issue and address it explicitly during negotiations.

Working Capital Adjustments Can Be Misleading

Many purchase agreements contain working capital adjustment mechanisms borrowed from traditional manufacturing, distribution, or industrial transactions. Those models do not always fit subscription-based businesses. A working capital adjustment is generally intended to ensure that a business is delivered with a normal level of operating assets and liabilities. The goal is to prevent either party from manipulating the business immediately before closing. For software companies, however, certain liabilities can actually be indicators of business health. A growing deferred revenue balance may mean customers are signing larger contracts and paying earlier. A growing customer deposit balance may indicate increasing demand. Applying traditional working capital concepts without considering the underlying business model can produce distorted results.

As a result, software company sellers should carefully review:

How deferred revenue is treated.

Whether customer deposits are included.

Whether prepaid customer obligations are counted at full face value.

Whether a working capital peg appropriately reflects the company’s historical operating model.

Common Approaches to Address the Issue

There is no single market solution, but several approaches are commonly used to address deferred revenue and recurring revenue concerns.

1. Excluding Deferred Revenue from Working Capital

Some software transactions exclude deferred revenue entirely from the working capital calculation. This avoids the risk of reducing purchase price based on obligations that were already considered in valuation negotiations.

2. Applying a Deferred Revenue Haircut

Other transactions include deferred revenue at less than its full balance sheet value. The rationale is that the buyer’s actual cost to fulfill the remaining services is typically far less than the total deferred revenue balance. For example, a software company may have a deferred revenue balance of $1 million but only incur a fraction of that amount in costs to continue providing services.

3. Adjusting the Working Capital Peg

Rather than changing the treatment of deferred revenue itself, the parties may establish a working capital target that reflects the company’s historical operating model and subscription-based revenue structure.

4. Addressing the Issue During Valuation Negotiations

In some transactions, the parties explicitly recognize deferred revenue during valuation discussions and agree that no additional adjustment should occur at closing. The key is ensuring that the issue is addressed once – not multiple times.

What Founders Should Discuss Before Signing a Letter of Intent

Founders understandably focus on valuation, earnouts, and deal certainty. However, purchase price mechanics often become just as important as the headline number. Before signing a letter of intent, software company founders should understand:

Whether the buyer expects a working capital adjustment;

How deferred revenue will be treated;

Whether customer deposits will affect purchase price;

Whether the company operates with positive or negative working capital; and

Whether the proposed adjustment mechanism reflects how the business actually generates revenue.

A transaction can have a compelling valuation and still produce disappointing proceeds if purchase price adjustments are not properly understood and negotiated.

What We’re Seeing in the Market

In our recent software M&A transactions, we have seen buyers increasingly focus on deferred revenue and working capital mechanics as a means of protecting post-closing economics. While buyers often argue that deferred revenue represents an obligation to provide future services, sellers should carefully evaluate whether the value of those customer contracts has already been reflected in the negotiated purchase price. We are also seeing increased scrutiny of customer deposits, prepaid subscription arrangements, and debt definitions in software transactions, making purchase price mechanics an area that deserves as much attention as headline valuation.

Key Takeaway

Recurring revenue is one of the most valuable characteristics of a software business. Ironically, it can also create some of the most complex purchase price issues in an acquisition. Deferred revenue, prepaid subscriptions, customer deposits, and working capital adjustments are not merely accounting concepts—they directly affect how much consideration a seller ultimately receives at closing. While founders often focus on valuation, purchase price mechanics can be equally important. Understanding these issues early in the process can help sellers evaluate competing offers, negotiate more favorable terms, and preserve the value they have worked hard to build.

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