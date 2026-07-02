Telephone And Texting Compliance News — June 2026

In this issue of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, we look at new FCC regulatory proposals around KYC, KYUP, and telephone numbering reforms that signal a more demanding compliance environment across the provider ecosystem.

On the litigation front, we highlight a recent Texas court decision that underscores how effective early defenses can be in TCPA litigation. In Sutton v. Senior Life Insurance Company, the court dismissed a registration-based claim under the insurance-licensee carve-out, offering a timely reminder that the right strategy can shut down exposure at the outset.

Have a question or a topic you’d like us to cover? Connect with a member of Mintz’s TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

// Regulatory Update

// Litigation Update