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2 July 2026

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — June 2026

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The FCC is proposing stricter KYC, KYUP, and telephone numbering reforms that will reshape compliance obligations for telecommunications providers. Meanwhile, a recent Texas court decision demonstrates how strategic early defenses can effectively terminate TCPA litigation before it gains momentum.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Esteban Morales,Danielle Frappier,Raymond Vanderhyden
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In this issue of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, we look at new FCC regulatory proposals around KYC, KYUP, and telephone numbering reforms that signal a more demanding compliance environment across the provider ecosystem.

On the litigation front, we highlight a recent Texas court decision that underscores how effective early defenses can be in TCPA litigation. In Sutton v. Senior Life Insurance Company, the court dismissed a registration-based claim under the insurance-licensee carve-out, offering a timely reminder that the right strategy can shut down exposure at the outset.

Have a question or a topic you’d like us to cover? Connect with a member of Mintz’s TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

// Regulatory Update

// Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Esteban Morales
Photo of Danielle Frappier
Danielle Frappier
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Raymond Vanderhyden
Raymond Vanderhyden
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