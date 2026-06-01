The Democratic Republic Of The Congo As A Near-Term Strategic Opportunity For U.S. Companies | Part 3

Operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo presents unique challenges when evaluating business partners, as formal ownership structures often obscure the true sources of control and influence. Understanding who actually controls counterparties—and how they leverage relationships with government officials, security services, and state-owned enterprises—has become central to U.S. enforcement actions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and sanctions regimes.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

David W. Simon’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular: with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Wealth Management and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Part 3: Counterparty Reality in the DRC — Third Parties, De Facto Control, and Why DOJ Cares

This post is the third in our series examining legal, compliance, and operational risk in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). While earlier pieces addressed the broader investment and enforcement landscape, many of the most consequential failures arise from a common operational problem: counterparties.

DRC opportunities frequently involve local partners, agents, subcontractors, logistics providers, security-adjacent vendors, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and intermediaries sitting between the company and operational reality on the ground. The most common failure mode is a mistaken assumption about who actually controls the counterparty and how business is conducted in practice.

Why DOJ Treats Third Parties as a Core FCPA Risk

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been consistent on this point. These U.S. enforcement authorities describe third parties as a central risk vector and make clear that enforcement often turns on how companies select, compensate, and supervise agents and business partners.

The cautionary cases tend to follow the same pattern: a company faces pressure to move quickly in a difficult operating environment, engages a local intermediary to handle government touchpoints, and later discovers that the intermediary’s value proposition was influence, not capability. Two Africa-based enforcement matters illustrate the dynamic.

In the Ericsson matter (which included Africa-specific conduct in a much broader, alleged global corruption scheme), the DOJ alleged a bribery scheme executed through sham consulting contracts and fake invoices, compounded by a due diligence report that failed to disclose a spousal relationship between the consultant’s owner and a senior government official. The problem was a fundamental misreading of the counterparty’s proximity to power.

In the Och-Ziff matter, the SEC’s administrative order describes a firm that conducted due diligence into its DRC partner’s ownership of assets while failing to investigate how those assets had been acquired or whether bribery was involved. The partner was an Israeli businessman with close ties to senior DRC government officials whose entire competitive advantage in the market derived from those relationships. Senior Och-Ziff employees were aware of this from first contact.

Regulators do not expect omniscience. They do expect a risk-based process proportionate to the environment, sensitive to red flags, and capable of producing credible answers about who the company is actually dealing with. Effective counterparty screening is now the norm across various U.S. government agency regulators, and the inability to demonstrate adequate screening and monitoring procedures on the back end may have severe consequences.

Third Party Sanctions Exposure

The DOJ and SEC are not the only U.S. government agencies that seek to compel increased third-party due diligence through enforcement. The Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has recently issued new sanctions targeting persons and entities contributing to the conflict in the DRC. For instance, on April 30, 2026, OFAC sanctioned former President of the DRC Joseph Kabange Kabila for his role in supporting groups contributing to armed conflict. This was preceded almost two months earlier by similar sanctions imposed on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and four of its senior officials for supporting and fighting alongside the March 23 Movement (M23), a sanctioned armed group responsible for human rights abuses and a displacement crisis in the DRC. These actions underscore an increasingly complex environment to maneuver that demands a comprehensive compliance plan to move forward.

Why Standard Diligence Often Falls Short

In many jurisdictions, registered ownership records, basic database screenings, and a standard questionnaire provide an acceptable diligence starting point. In the DRC, those steps often confirm what is formally true while missing what is operationally decisive.

Three realities drive the problem. Legal ownership can be a poor proxy for control, which may sit with informal controllers, silent partners, political patrons, or security-linked actors. Value may reside in relationships rather than capability or assets, particularly in businesses that depend on permits, licenses, concessions, customs clearance, protection arrangements, or access to state-linked infrastructure. And critical risk often sits one or two steps removed from the named counterparty, concentrated in the subcontractor, the consultant, the transport intermediary, or the security sub-provider.

This is where counterparty diligence can become either an enforcement asset or an enforcement vulnerability.

A Framework for DRC-Grade Counterparty Diligence

Effective diligence in the DRC is an exercise in partner reality and control intelligence: jurisdiction-specific work designed to answer questions that databases and corporate registries rarely resolve. Seven analytical disciplines are particularly relevant.

1. De Facto Control Analysis

The core diligence question is control, not ownership. Who makes the key decisions? Who can block performance? Who ultimately benefits economically? Who can deliver permits, access, protection, or operational clearance? That analysis should extend to governance rights, side agreements, and informal influence, including practical veto power that never appears in any formal document. At a minimum, the U.S. government will expect some level of beneficial ownership identification to appreciate risks hidden behind complex and opaque structures.

2. Chokepoint Mapping

In the DRC, de facto control can reside with the person who can stop operations: customs officials, port or rail gatekeepers, employees acting under the leadership of unions, local activists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) — which, behind ostensibly legitimate objectives, may in fact pursue less transparent agendas, and exacerbate tensions on the ground — power providers, provincial authorities, or militia groups. Effective diligence maps whether the counterparty controls those chokepoints through relationships rather than contracts. That form of control is rarely visible in ownership documents but is frequently decisive in practice.

3. Political and Patronage Exposure

Elite-family and patronage exposure is common in high-discretion environments. The analytical questions are: does the counterparty’s competitive advantage derive from political proximity? Are family members or close associates embedded as owners, consultants, or sponsors? Would that association survive public scrutiny if disclosed? The Ericsson fact pattern illustrates how relationship data can become determinative when it is missed at the outset.

4. Sanctions Adjacency and China Entanglement

In the DRC, restricted party and China-linked exposure can be indirect, embedded in infrastructure, finance, logistics, or trading layers rather than in the named counterparty. Diligence should map dependencies on sanctioned entities, Chinese SOEs or state-linked firms, financing and insurance pathways, and operational chokepoints where substitution would be difficult or impossible. Where material dependency on restricted parties or China adjacency exists, it should receive early board-level attention, particularly where deal structures constrain exit options.

5. Security-Force and State-Adjacent Affiliations

Counterparties may be operationally entangled with security services, SOEs, or state-adjacent actors in ways that create overlapping corruption, sanctions, and human rights exposure. This should be assessed explicitly, particularly for logistics, infrastructure, and security-adjacent roles.

6. Prior History with Foreign Investors and Dispute Behavior

Past patterns are often more predictive than formal dispute-resolution clauses. How has the counterparty handled conflict with foreign investors, lenders, or joint-venture partners? Have disputes been resolved through courts, arbitration, renegotiation, political intervention, or asset pressure? Prior dispute behavior tends to reveal how a counterparty will act when leverage shifts.

7. Subcontracting and Last-Mile Delegation

High-risk activity in the DRC can migrate into the subcontractor layer: customs agents, transport brokers, security providers, or consultants engaged late in the process. Diligence that stops at the primary counterparty often misses where the risk actually concentrates. Effective approaches require visibility into who will perform sensitive functions and should reserve approval rights over material substitutions.

Signals That Standard Reports Miss

In the DRC, some of the most consequential counterparty information does not appear in database searches or corporate filings but instead in reputation among local legal and commercial professionals, patterns of pressure tactics, informal fees, unexplained competitive advantages, and opaque subcontracting arrangements. High-quality diligence uses structured methods to surface and validate these signals across multiple local constituencies, including commercial, legal, civil society, and international operators. Consistent signals across communities are often more probative than any single allegation or endorsement.

Diligence as Narrative Risk Management

Where the company will make public claims about responsible sourcing, ethical engagement, or supply-chain integrity, diligence must explicitly test whether those claims would remain defensible if the counterparty relationship later becomes public. A useful discipline is to ask, at the outset, whether the diligence record would support a clear explanation to regulators, auditors, or journalists if the relationship were scrutinized later. In the DRC context, the question is whether management can demonstrate that it understood who it was dealing with and why it concluded the risk was manageable.

Conclusion

The recurring lesson from Africa enforcement actions, failed investments, and reputational crises is that problems typically arise because the company misunderstood who it was dealing with, who controlled the counterparty, what leverage it relied on, and how it operated in the local environment.

The DOJ’s emphasis on third parties under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act reflects this reality. In high-discretion markets like the DRC, business partners, intermediaries, and subcontractors are frequently the mechanism through which risk materializes. Diligence that confirms formal ownership and documented credentials may satisfy a process requirement while leaving the real risk untouched.

Effective counterparty diligence allows a company to form a defensible view of partner reality: where control sits, how influence is exercised, and whether the relationship can withstand scrutiny if conditions change or facts become public. It also forces early clarity about whether a proposed opportunity rests on execution capability or on access and influence that cannot ultimately be controlled.ow they get things done, is where board-defensible judgment is made or lost.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.