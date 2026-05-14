Texas Business Court Dismisses Out-of-State Defendants for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction in Trailer Financing Dispute

On April 8, 2026, in Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC v. Vanguard National Trailer Corporation, the Texas Business Court reinforced that downstream Texas sales alone cannot create specific jurisdiction...

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On April 8, 2026, in Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC v. Vanguard National Trailer Corporation, the Texas Business Court reinforced that downstream Texas sales alone cannot create specific jurisdiction where the alleged wrongful conduct occurred elsewhere. In Daimler, the court granted a special appearance filed by out-of-state trailer manufacturers, dismissing claims against them for lack of personal jurisdiction. The ruling underscores the importance of analyzing whether a plaintiff’s claims truly “arise out of or relate to” a defendant’s contacts with Texas — an important threshold for establishing specific jurisdiction.

Background: A Multi-State Lien Priority Dispute

At its core, this case involves a lien-priority dispute between several parties in the trailer financing and lending industry. Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC, a Texas-based lender, sued Vanguard National Trailer Corporation and CIMC Reefer Trailer, Inc. (CIMC) (collectively, the Vanguard companies), both Indiana-based trailer manufacturers, along with a Texas-based trailer reseller.

The dispute arose after Daimler loaned tens of millions of dollars to KAL Freight LLC, a California-based trucking company, to finance the purchase of trailers manufactured by the Vanguard companies. According to Daimler, it relied on copies of manufacturers’ certificates of origin (MCOs) provided by the Vanguard companies that allegedly misrepresented the status of the trailers. When KAL Freight and its affiliated dealer filed for bankruptcy in Texas in late 2024, Daimler sought to recover its losses and repossess the disputed trailers — some of which the Vanguard companies had sold to a Texas-based reseller.

Daimler asserted claims for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, conspiracy, money had and received, conversion, and declaratory judgment.

The Jurisdictional Challenge

The Vanguard companies filed an amended special appearance, arguing that the Texas Business Court lacked personal jurisdiction over them. The companies maintained that they are Delaware corporations with principal places of business in Indiana and that Daimler’s claims did not arise from — or relate to — any of their contacts with Texas.

Daimler did not contest the lack of general jurisdiction. Because the parties did not litigate purposeful availment in the special appearance briefing, the court confined its analysis to the relatedness prong of specific jurisdiction. Daimler argued that its conversion, money had and received, and declaratory judgment claims arose from CIMC’s resale of certain disputed trailers to Texas-based King Country, creating the necessary Texas nexus.

The Court’s Analysis

Specific Jurisdiction Requires More Than Attenuated Contacts

The court focused on the relatedness prong of the specific jurisdiction analysis: whether Daimler’s claims arose out of or related to the Vanguard companies’ Texas contacts.

Applying guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Ford Motor Co. v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court, the court noted that while strict proof of causation is not required, there must be an “affiliation between the forum and the underlying dispute.”

Here, the court emphasized that the alleged fraudulent conduct itself was centered in California: the Vanguard companies provided and transmitted copies of the MCOs to KAL Freight in California. The court noted that Daimler relied upon those MCOs to fund the loans for the trailers, and was issued California titles reflecting their liens. The court held that the operative facts were therefore overwhelmingly California-based, not Texas-based.

The court found that the Vanguard companies’ Texas conduct — reselling some disputed trailers to King Country in Texas — was too attenuated to establish jurisdiction. It characterized any connection between the Vanguard companies and Daimler, as alleged lienholder, as too “random, fortuitous, or attenuated” to support haling the Indiana defendants into Texas court based solely on downstream sales to a third-party Texas distributor.

Generalized National Sales Activity Is Not Enough

The court held that generalized nationwide sales activity into Texas could not establish jurisdiction absent a substantial connection between those Texas sales and the operative facts underlying Daimler’s claims. Although the Vanguard companies sold trailers nationwide, including into Texas, the court distinguished those generalized commercial contacts from the California-centered conduct that gave rise to Daimler’s fraud-based claims.

Key Takeaways for Businesses

Businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions may wish to consider the following:

1. Evaluate Jurisdictional Exposure Early. Businesses operating across state lines should consider assessing where their conduct might subject them to litigation. Not every sale or relationship in a state will support personal jurisdiction — courts look for a meaningful nexus between the defendant’s forum contacts and the plaintiff’s claims.

2. Operative Facts Matter. When challenging jurisdiction, defendants may wish to emphasize where the key events underlying the lawsuit actually occurred. If the core conduct and injury took place outside Texas, courts may find the connection too attenuated.

3. Third-Party Relationships Are Insufficient Standing Alone. A defendant’s relationship with a plaintiff or third party, without more, may not support jurisdiction. Plaintiffs must demonstrate a substantial connection between the defendant’s in-state activities and the specific claims at issue.

4. Downstream Texas Transactions May Be Too Remote. Even when disputed goods later enter Texas through resale channels, downstream in-state transactions may be insufficient if they are only tangentially connected to the alleged wrongful conduct.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.