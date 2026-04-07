Could Washington's New Ban On Noncompetition Agreements Hurt Your Business Value?

The Washington State Legislature has just declared "… all noncompetition covenants are void and unenforceable." In the same statute, the legislature substantially restricted a business' ability...

Beresford Booth is a full-service law firm in the Seattle area. Our clients include startups, high-growth companies, established businesses, families and individuals. We offer a full range of civil legal services in the areas of business, real estate, family law, adoption & assisted reproduction, estate planning & probate, litigation and employment law.

Article Insights

Beresford Booth are most popular: within Insurance, Consumer Protection and Privacy topic(s)

with readers working within the Chemicals industries

The Washington State Legislature has just declared “… all noncompetition covenants are void and unenforceable.” In the same statute, the legislature substantially restricted a business’ ability to enforce nonsolicitation agreements. The statute goes on to provide that all employers must notify all current and former employees and independent contractors that their noncompetition agreement is unenforceable.

In most business combinations, whether by asset purchase or stock purchase, the business is more valuable if it has substantial goodwill. Goodwill is an intangible asset of a business and reflects such items as reputation, customer loyalty and staff experience. The better the customer and staff loyalty of a business, the more goodwill a company owns. In other words, a business with greater goodwill is more valuable than a company with less goodwill.

Neighboring states, such as Idaho, expressly permit noncompetition and nonsolication agreements. If a Washington company cannot protect its goodwill, but an Idaho company can, the Idaho company will likely be more valuable (all other things being equal). It will be interesting to see how business appraisers, lenders and the market react to this new declaration.

Disputes over noncompetition agreements and nonsolicitation agreements are common. With the declaration by the legislature that noncompetition agreements are unenforceable, those disputes may become less common. Fewer disputes may enhance business value.

It is not clear how the legislature’s broad declaration will impact the statutory duty not to compete among members of a limited liability company, which could hurt value. It seems the legislature has determined that employees and independent contractors can compete, but LLC members cannot.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.