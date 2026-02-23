Better Late Than Never: Creating A Buy-Sell Agreement For Business Partners Considering A Corporate Post-Nup

Listen to this post

Minority investors often purchase interests in private companies without securing a buy-sell agreement (BSA) at the time of their investment. After a few years pass, however, the minority investor and the majority owner may both want one, but for different reasons. The majority owner may desire to redeem minority interests in the company held by smaller investors, which will then enable the owner to offer a larger stake in the business to just one, well-funded investor. The investor may want to secure an off ramp to be able to monetize the investor's minority interest in the company at some point in the future.

When the business goals of majority owners and minority investors align, these partners can create a BSA in the nature of a post-nuptial agreement, which they enter into long after the purchase of the minority interest. This post reviews how to structure these after-the-fact BSAs between existing business partners.

Why Partners Consider a BSA Long After the Investment

When majority owners and minority investors first begin to see the need for a BSA years down the road, it is because they did not consider their long-term business goals at the time of the initial investment. The majority owner may have focused on the company's immediate capital needs while the minority investor's primary focus was on evaluating the quality of the business and whether to go forward with the investment.

With the passage of time, however, the majority owner may conclude there are too many small investors in the company and the owner may therefore want to secure the right to redeem some of them to regain control over the company cap table. At the same time, the minority investor may realize that without a BSA in place, the investor will have to wait for some type of liquidity event to take place to be able to monetize the interest held in the company. In short, the minority investor may want to secure a contract right to demand a repurchase of the investor's interest in the business.

Under these circumstances, the parties' separate but aligned interests may open the door for them to discuss negotiating and adopting a BSA. This post-nup BSA will allow each of them to achieve their business goals well after the investment was made. Reaching this type of agreement will be possible, however, only when the relationship between the partners is not already in crisis.

Key Features of the After-the-Fact BSA

There are four key components of the type of BSA that business partners enter into after-the-fact. These are (1) the timing, i.e., when either party is permitted to trigger the buyout right provided by the BSA, (2) the method for valuing the minority interest, (3) a look- back provision that protects the minority investor whose interest is being redeemed, and (4) the structure of the payment to be made for the purchase of the minority interest.

The last two of these provisions are common in all BSAs, and we have covered them in a previous post that can be accessed here. We will therefore address just the first two, the timing of the parties' right to trigger the BSA and the importance of the look-back provision. The partners who enter into the BSA after the initial investment will not want to permit the BSA to be triggered right away. If an immediate buyout was desired, the partners would simply negotiate the purchase of the minority interest, and they would have no need to create a BSA to be triggered in the future.

Thus, this type of BSA will include a delayed trigger, which means that neither of the partners will be permitted to trigger the BSA for a period of years, and the specific length before the trigger is permitted is subject to negotiation. It generally falls in the range of two to four years, and after this time period passes, each partner will have the option to trigger the BSA and require a redemption or buyout of the minority interest.

The look-back provision specifies that if the majority owner triggers the BSA and then redeems the interest held by the minority investor, the investor will have a protected period of time (often for at least one year) after the redemption. During the protected period, if any transaction takes place at a higher share value than the minority investor received, e.g., if there is a sale of the company or a new investment in the business, the investor will receive an equalizing payment based on the value of the transaction during the protected period. In short, the investor does not have to worry that shortly after its interest was redeemed, the majority owner sold the business for a much higher value.

Conclusion

The failure to obtain a BSA when an investment is made does not foreclose either the company's majority owner or the minority investor from raising this new agreement as a possibility years later. But if the relations between the partners have deteriorated over time, the prospect of securing a post-nup BSA becomes remote at best. Therefore, business partners who are interested in potentially entering into an after-the-fact BSA need to act before the window closes as it likely will not stay open forever.

