26 March 2025

Ep. 4.01: How Are The Trump Administration's Executive Orders Impacting Nonprofits? (Podcast)

The Trump administration has issued over 80 executive orders, directing agencies to freeze funding on contracts and grants.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Kristen E. Ittig and James Joseph
In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Kristen Ittig and Jim Joseph of Arnold & Porter examine how Trump's executive orders are impacting nonprofit contractors and grantees. Among other things, they discuss the orders that could affect nonprofits, the illegality doctrine, and the potential risks to nonprofits' tax-exempt status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

