Ep. 4.01: How Are The Trump Administration's Executive Orders Impacting Nonprofits? (Podcast)

The Trump administration has issued over 80 executive orders, directing agencies to freeze funding on contracts and grants. This has resulted in stop work orders and terminations, leaving contractors and grantees in limbo. While these executive orders have affected all contractors and grantees, they have a potentially pernicious effect on nonprofits.

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Kristen Ittig and Jim Joseph of Arnold & Porter examine how Trump's executive orders are impacting nonprofit contractors and grantees. Among other things, they discuss the orders that could affect nonprofits, the illegality doctrine, and the potential risks to nonprofits' tax-exempt status.

