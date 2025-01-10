Year-End Planning Tips For Businesses

If your business operates on a typical calendar year, once Q4 hits, you're likely forming a checklist of things you need to do to prepare for year-end. Beyond employee review scheduling, holiday party planning, or goal setting for the upcoming year, there are a myriad of administrative and financial responsibilities for businesses. Whether you're a solopreneur, LLC owner or a corporate officer at a global corporation, consider these year-end planning tips.

YEAR-END PLANNING: ADMINISTRATIVE AND REGULATORY FILINGS

Beyond preparing to file taxes, businesses must also ensure they are being compliant with the federal government, their state of formation, sector, and organizational documents depending on how their organization was set up or possibly how it's grown and changed over the past business year. Here are some common administrative duties and regulatory requirements filings that may impact your business:

Annual reports – while it's widely known that publicly held companies must share an annual report with shareholders, stakeholders, and investors to showcase their financial position, most states also require businesses to file informational as well. In 2022, Pennsylvania lawmakers amended TITLE 15 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, known as the "Associations Code," now requiring all PA entities and all non-PA entities registered to do business in PA, both for profit and nonprofit, to file an annual report starting in 2025. The report will require: The business entity name The entity's jurisdiction of formation The name of at least one director, member, or partner Names and titles of the principal officers, if any The address of the principal office The entity number issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State

While the filing fee is just $7 and free for nonprofits, it's not a task to overlook, as failure to file may involve dissolution starting in 2027. Learn more about this new requirement.

Entities doing business in a foreign jurisdiction – if you formed your corporation or LLC in one state but are now conducting business in another, you may need to register your business as a "foreign entity." In short, your business will fill out a relatively short form applying for "authority" in that state and commit to state compliance once qualified, including but not limited to filing an annual report in that state, as well as maintaining a registered agent or REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS. If you are unsure whether or not you need this, connect with your business attorney.

YEAR-END PLANNING: CONTRACTS, AGREEMENTS, INSURANCE AND LICENSING

While the documents noted above are required from legal and regulatory perspectives, other considerations for your business may be subjective, but a good practice for year-end planning nonetheless. If you haven't already, take a closer look at:

Contracts – obviously not all contracts expire on 12/31 each year, but some are annual and need to be renewed amidst the Q4 hustle and bustle. Contracts can govern tenancy, EMPLOYMENT, equipment, vendor relationships, software and licensing, IP and more. Reviewing these annually gives your business the opportunity to assess the effectiveness and terms of a relationship, and consider any changes you want or need made. Additionally, if you have a business loan, year-end is a good time to ensure you've met all lender requirements and are in compliance with your repayment obligations.

YEAR-END PLANNING: BEYOND BUSINESS LAW

While businesses are governed by corporate law, they are also impacted by several other areas of life, based on the relationships and personal lives of the owners and officers. So, while these are helpful year-end planning tips, also consider these other legal ramifications:

Family law – if you're getting married in the next calendar year, take this time to establish a PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT to protect your business ownership rights. Getting a divorce? Unless otherwise protected in a prenup, your business is part of your marital estate and will be part of the EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION PROCESS.

