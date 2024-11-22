ARTICLE
22 November 2024

Insights Into The AAA Commercial Division With Vice President Jeff Zaino (Podcast)

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
J.P. Duffy is joined by Jeff Zaino, vice president of the AAA-ICDR's Commercial Division, to discuss the AAA's upcoming centenary and its enduring reputation as a trusted choice for resolving commercial conflicts across industries. The conversation delves into the AAA's significant milestones and accomplishments, highlighting its commitment to innovation, including its approach to AI and the recent appointment of Bridget McCormack as president and CEO.

