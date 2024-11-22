Insights Into The AAA Commercial Division With Vice President Jeff Zaino (Podcast)

self

J.P. Duffy is joined by Jeff Zaino, vice president of the AAA-ICDR's Commercial Division, to discuss the AAA's upcoming centenary and its enduring reputation as a trusted choice for resolving commercial conflicts across industries. The conversation delves into the AAA's significant milestones and accomplishments, highlighting its commitment to innovation, including its approach to AI and the recent appointment of Bridget McCormack as president and CEO.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.