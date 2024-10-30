Save The Date: An Evening With New York's Commercial Division Justices On September 12, 2024

As summer winds down, ComDiv practitioners no doubt will soon be gearing up for the upcoming fall and winter months. Time again to trade in your flip-flops for legal pads. The year-end push will soon be upon us.

As practitioners start to populate their calendars with various litigation deadlines, we take this opportunity to save one date in particular – September 12, 2024 – when the Commercial & Federal Litigation Section of the New York State Bar Association will be hosting program entitled, "An Evening With New York's Commercial Division Justices 2024"

For commercial litigators, especially those who find themselves in the Commercial Division, this is simply a must-attend event. This event will offer practitioners valuable insight about key practice points in the Commercial Division. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about exciting new updates and happenings in the Commercial Division, as well as to tune into and even participate in what promises to be a lively discussion on discovery issues, motion practice, ADR, ethical concerns, trials, the lasting impact of the pandemic, and more.

As with all ComFed events, the September 12 evening with the ComDiv judges will present a great opportunity for practitioners to meet, listen to, and network with the judges, as well as their friends and colleagues in the bar.

The following Commercial Division Justices will speak at this event:

Hon. Nancy Bannon

Hon. Andrew Borrok

Hon. Margaret Chan

Hon. Joel M. Cohen

Hon. Melissa A. Crane

Hon. Andrea Masley

Hon. Anar Rathod Patel

Hon. Robert Reed

Hon. Jennifer G. Schecter

Interested? Register through the link below:

An Evening With New York's Commercial Division Justices 2024 – New York State Bar Association (nysba.org).

The event will be held at Kelley Drye, 3 World Trade Center 175 Greenwich Street, New York, NY at 6 pm.

But act fast, as this event has limited space! Meanwhile, keep frequenting our blog to keep up to date with the latest happenings of the Commercial Division. We are excited to see you all at this event!

