ARTICLE
16 December 2024

Now Available! Seyfarth's 2024-2025 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference—Your Must-Have Guide

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
We're thrilled to release the updated 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference—a trusted resource for navigating the complexities of non-compete and trade secrets law across the United States.
United States Employment and HR
Michael D. Wexler,Katherine Perrelli, and Robert Milligan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We're thrilled to release the updated 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference—a trusted resource for navigating the complexities of non-compete and trade secrets law across the United States.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Edition

The updated 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference provides a detailed, state-by-state analysis of the evolving legal landscape governing non-competes, non-solicitation agreements, and trade secret protections.

This edition answers key questions about enforceability, statutory requirements, judicial flexibility, compliance obligations, and penalties, helping businesses navigate critical considerations such as:

  • When and where non-competes are allowable.
  • Notice and wage thresholds for restrictive covenants.
  • Prohibitions on foreign venue and choice-of-law provisions.

With potential regulatory changes on the horizon—including the FTC's ongoing focus on non-competes and possible shifts under a future Trump administration in 2025—this reference is an essential tool to help businesses stay ahead. Whether adapting to new federal workforce mobility policies or aligning with evolving state laws, this guide equips you to navigate these changes and maintain compliance confidently.

In an era of increased regulation and innovation, this guide helps you safeguard critical assets while staying compliant with state-specific laws.

Get the latest edition now:

Request a Copy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael D. Wexler
Michael D. Wexler
Photo of Katherine Perrelli
Katherine Perrelli
Photo of Robert Milligan
Robert Milligan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More