Now Available! Seyfarth's 2024-2025 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference—Your Must-Have Guide

We're thrilled to release the updated 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference—a trusted resource for navigating the complexities of non-compete and trade secrets law across the United States.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Edition

The updated 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference provides a detailed, state-by-state analysis of the evolving legal landscape governing non-competes, non-solicitation agreements, and trade secret protections.

This edition answers key questions about enforceability, statutory requirements, judicial flexibility, compliance obligations, and penalties, helping businesses navigate critical considerations such as:

When and where non-competes are allowable.

Notice and wage thresholds for restrictive covenants.

Prohibitions on foreign venue and choice-of-law provisions.

With potential regulatory changes on the horizon—including the FTC's ongoing focus on non-competes and possible shifts under a future Trump administration in 2025—this reference is an essential tool to help businesses stay ahead. Whether adapting to new federal workforce mobility policies or aligning with evolving state laws, this guide equips you to navigate these changes and maintain compliance confidently.

In an era of increased regulation and innovation, this guide helps you safeguard critical assets while staying compliant with state-specific laws.

Get the latest edition now:

Request a Copy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.