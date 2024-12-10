50 State Desktop Reference

As we navigate a rapidly evolving business and legal landscape, Seyfarth proudly presents the latest edition of our flagship publication, the 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference.

As we navigate a rapidly evolving business and legal landscape, Seyfarth proudly presents the latest edition of our flagship publication, the 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference. Crafted with precision by our nationally acclaimed Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud, and Non-Competes practice group, this essential guide equips businesses with the insights needed to manage the complexities of non-compete and trade secrets law across the United States.

With potential regulatory changes on the horizon—including the FTC's ongoing focus on non-competes and possible shifts under a future Trump administration in 2025—this reference is an indispensable tool to help businesses stay ahead. Whether adapting to new federal workforce mobility policies or aligning with evolving state laws, this guide provides the strategic clarity needed to navigate these changes confidently and maintain compliance.

We continue to see groundbreaking legal changes reshaping how businesses safeguard their competitive advantages. The intersection of shifting work models—particularly the ongoing rise of remote and hybrid arrangements—and cutting-edge technology has brought unprecedented challenges and opportunities. To help you stay ahead, our team has diligently tracked these shifts, ensuring you have the most current information to make strategic, well-informed decisions.

Building on our expanded analysis of key trends, including the heightened scrutiny of non-compete agreements and shifting legislative frameworks, this year's guide offers enhanced insights into compliance strategies and risk mitigation.

In today's innovation-driven world, protecting intellectual property, trade secrets, and valuable client relationships is more essential than ever. Seyfarth's Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud, and Non-Competes practice group are here to guide you, offering strategic counsel, seamless transactional support, comprehensive trade secret audits, and dynamic litigation strategies to safeguard your interests.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND GRATITUDE

