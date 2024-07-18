ARTICLE
18 July 2024

Court Stays FTC Non-Compete Rule – Only As To The Plaintiffs Before The Court

Fa
Fairfield and Woods

Contributor

Fairfield and Woods logo
Fairfield and Woods combines a long and respected history in Colorado with 21st century approaches and full-service capabilities. Founded in 1934, our firm is one of the oldest law firms in Denver. Today, our lawyers work with clients in virtually all areas of corporate law, litigation, real estate, and wealth and succession planning, as well as in a number of niche areas.
Explore
As discussed in previous blog posts, the FTC has proposed a new rule, which would invalidate most non-compete agreements. See April 24, 2024, blog post here. However, a coalition of employers and business groups...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Colin A. Walker
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As discussed in previous blog posts, the FTC has proposed a new rule, which would invalidate most non-compete agreements. See April 24, 2024, blog post here. However, a coalition of employers and business groups has challenged the new rule in federal court in Texas. On July 3, 2024, the court granted the plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction, staying the rule, as to the plaintiffs, until the court issues a final decision

To issue a preliminary injunction, a court is required to find: (1) a substantial likelihood of success on the merits, (2) a substantial threat of irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief, (3) that the balance of equities favors the plaintiffs, and (4) that the injunction serves the public interest. Here, the plaintiffs argued that the FTC acted without statutory authority, the rule is the product of an unconstitutional exercise of power, and the FTC's actions were arbitrary and capricious. See June 24, 2024, blog post here. The court found in favor of the plaintiffs on all of the factors, including that the plaintiffs are substantially likely to succeed on their arguments that the FTC exceeded its authority and that it acted arbitrarily and capriciously.

The court's stay of the new rule only applies to the plaintiffs in this case – not to employers in general. Therefore, unless the court issues additional orders, employers across the country may have to comply with the new rule when it becomes effective. That is currently scheduled for September 4, 2024.

However, the court has indicated that it will issue a final ruling on this issue by August 30, 3024, which could apply across the country. Employers and employees who are parties to non-compete agreements should monitor the court's activity carefully and be prepared to comply with the new rule if the court does not invalidate it. While the court's issuance of the preliminary injunction indicates that the court is likely to invalidate the rule, it is far from certain that its final decision will do so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Colin A. Walker
Colin A. Walker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More