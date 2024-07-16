ARTICLE
16 July 2024

IP Alert For Employers: Protecting Trade Secrets After The FTC's Non-Compete Ban Goes Into Effect

PB
Parsons Behle & Latimer

Contributor

Parsons Behle & Latimer logo
Established in 1882, Parsons Behle & Latimer’s team of more than 180 190 attorneys delivers an in-depth range of experience to its clients in business and finance; intellectual property; litigation and regulatory industries. One of the Intermountain West’s largest law firms, Parsons has offices in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming. www.parsonsbehle.com
Explore
Many non-compete agreements with employees contain confidentiality and non-disclosure provisions aimed at protecting an employer's intellectual property (IP) rights.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Alexandra Hodson
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Many non-compete agreements with employees contain confidentiality and non-disclosure provisions aimed at protecting an employer's intellectual property (IP) rights. However, a new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule set to go into effect on September 4, 2024, 1 renders protecting intellectual property from internal theft more onerous for employers.

Specifically, the rule will retroactively invalidate most non-compete agreements currently in effect in the U.S., thereby calling into question the validity of nested confidentiality and non-disclosure provisions. Indeed, the rule bans any restrictive covenant, regardless of its title, if it has the same effect as a non-compete clause. Thus, while confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements are not prohibited under the rule, per se, such agreements must be carefully crafted going forward to avoid prohibiting employee disclosure of "such a large scope of information that [the restriction] function[s] to prevent workers from seeking or accepting other work or starting a business after they leave their job." 2

Even with carefully crafted agreements, however, the ban is expected to cause an uptick in trade secret litigation, as employees will have greater freedom to shift between competing businesses, potentially taking inside company knowledge with them. As a result, employers should follow best practices for protecting their trade secrets and confidential information, including by limiting disclosure of such information to employees on a need-to-know basis, tracking who is exposed to such information and implementing measures to restrict access to such information.

Given the far-reaching implications of the rule, employers should seek experienced IP counsel to help position themselves to continue protecting their valuable intellectual property rights going forward.

Footnotes

1. While non-compete agreements have long been the subject of lawsuits, the FTC's rule is expected to cause a flurry of litigation over the next several months concerning whether the rule should stand. At least two cases challenging the FTC's authority to institute the ban have been filed to-date. Nonetheless, employers should expect that the rule will go into effect and plan accordingly.

2. Non-Compete Clause Rule, 89 Fed. Reg. 38342, 38365 (May 7, 2024) (to be codified at 16 C.F.R. 910, 912).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexandra Hodson
Alexandra Hodson
Person photo placeholder
Lauren Thomas
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More