NYC Says It's Cracking Down On Rental Car Companies

New York City announced that it conducted an enforcement sweep of car rental businesses in the City, issuing 56 summonses for violating the City's Consumer Protection Law.

In the sweep, the City found that most businesses failed to post required signage, or disclose prices, as required by the CPL. The City also found that many of the car rental companies also failed to post refund policies.

In announcing the the action, the City highlighted some key requirements that car rental companies must follow:

Honor all reservations within one-half hour of the reserved time at the reserved price, unless the consumer is told in advance that the reservation is not guaranteed;

Post a sign explaining the City's rule on on rental car reservations, including how to file a complaint;

Provide a car that seats as many passengers and meets the consumer's need if the reserved car is unavailable; and

Disclose prices to consumers, including the minimal rental price and any conditions that affect it.

In a statement, New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said, "New Yorkers and visitors renting a car should know exactly what they’ll pay before they drive off the lot. Working people shouldn’t have to worry about hidden costs being tacked onto the price they were promised. This administration will hold businesses accountable when they try to profit from confusion.”