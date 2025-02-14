ARTICLE
14 February 2025

FTC Sues PepsiCo For Illegal Price Discrimination Under Robinson-Patman Act

LG
Lathrop GPM

Contributor

Lathrop GPM logo

Successful businesses think ahead. At Lathrop GPM, we make it our business to help you anticipate trends and plan for challenges. Working together, we build exciting futures.

Lathrop GPM serves a client base whose businesses form the backbone of our economy. Our clients run factories, build skylines, cure diseases, create jobs and power our world. And we work alongside them the entire way – immersing ourselves in our clients’ organizations and partnering with them to understand the big picture, so we can think past the day-to-day and help our clients anticipate future challenges. From the research lab to the factory floor, from oil fields to skyscrapers – we work as one integrated team to help our clients achieve their most important objectives.

Explore Firm Details
The Federal Trade Commission recently sued PepsiCo, Inc. alleging that the company engaged in illegal price discrimination by providing a large retailer with unfair pricing advantages in violation of the Robinson-Patman Act.
United States New York Consumer Protection
Michael Sturm and David Archer

The Federal Trade Commission recently sued PepsiCo, Inc. alleging that the company engaged in illegal price discrimination by providing a large retailer with unfair pricing advantages in violation of the Robinson-Patman Act. In a sealed complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on January 12, 2025, the FTC alleges that PepsiCo provided the retailer with "promotional payments, allowances, and services while failing to make similar benefits available to [the undisclosed retailer's] competitors on proportionally equal terms."

The FTC alleged that the conduct disadvantaged retailers who compete in the "resale of Pepsi soft drinks across the United States, including family-owned neighborhood grocery stores, local convenience stores, mid-tier grocers, and independent retailers." The identity of the large retailer is redacted in the public Complaint but has been reported by the Wall Street Journal to be Walmart. The FTC's action is significant because there has been almost no federal enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act in recent years, but this is the second such action filed in two months.

It remains to be seen whether the recent RPA actions signal a continued interest in closely monitoring pricing practices that may impact franchisors and suppliers. The new lawsuit was filed immediately before the leadership of the FTC changed, and FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak filed a dissenting opinion that sharply criticized the agency's decision to file the complaint on the eve of the transition between the Biden and Trump administrations and asserted that the complaint itself was "wholly deficient." The new Chairman of the Commission, Andrew Ferguson, also dissented and argued that the case against PepsiCo was rushed to the courthouse without adequate staff investigation and represented a "politically motivated travesty" even though he philosophically supported a bipartisan push for renewed enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Sturm
Michael Sturm
Photo of David Archer
David Archer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More