I’ve Been Out– So Let’s Catch Up Real Quick~ (Video)

A comprehensive update on recent developments in TCPA litigation and regulatory changes, including the FCC's adoption of new revocation rules, California's SB690 impact on CIPA cases...

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally recognized litigation and privacy law firm handling complex federal litigation and advising on emerging privacy and telecommunications issues. Built on integrity, hard work, loyalty, and gratitude, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel with a straightforward, client-first approach and a commitment to doing things right.

As my loyal readers know my daughter Sapphire Jane was born last week and it was a bit of a tricky situation so I was less plugged in than I normally would have been.

Quite a few things occurred in TCPAWorld while I was out so let’s catch up real quick:

LCOC V Tickets Are Now On Sale: Tickets to the nation’s best marketing/advertising conference are on sale now. Prices are currently $219.00 but they increase at 10 am pacific time every day. So buy now! The FCC Adopts Important New Revocation Rule: The FCC held is open meeting and unanimously adopted the new revocation rule ending the threat of “nuclear” revocation and empowering businesses to interpret informational revocation efforts narrowly. However a marketing revocation now applies across channels. Pay very close attention to this one. Certain CIPA Cases Destroyed after SB690 Signed By California Governor: California’s governor signed a bill into law last week that takes away the private right of action for CIPA’s pen register and track and trace cases. The bill ends future cases and also strips away two years of claims retroactively. We are seeing these cases being immediately dismissed– if you are facing a claim under CIPA’s track and trace or pen register provisions that has not been dismissed call us right now! SMS Are not Calls Position Continues to Gain Steam:Safe to say SMS DNC claims are essentially dead for the foreseeable future in most jurisidictions. The W.D.VA became the latest court to so hold. And an increasing number of courts are also holding DNC claims only apply to residential numbers– which is still a minority position but absolutely destroys the DNC’s application in most instances. Lots of Other Stories:A ton of other stories also– be sure to subscribe to my newsletter (email me troutman@troutmanamin.com to request access) to hear about all of them.

Also have you watched Ep. 52 of the Deserve to Win Podcast? TCPA Plaintiff’s lawyer Ilan Lavian joins the show and provides his thoughts on how he brings in new clients and how he litigates his cases. Must watch.

Also we will NOT be dropping Ep. 53 today– will be moved to next week. So watch Ep. 52 and thrive in the meantime!

Thanks all. Chat soon.

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