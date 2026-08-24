Consumer Complaint Narratives, Controversial From The Start, No Longer Included In CFPB Database

On August 14th, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published a press release stating that they would no longer permit consumer complaint narratives to appear in their flagship Consumer Complaint Database. When the CFPB started collecting consumer complaints in 2011, they made the bold decision in 2013 to make the Consumer Complaint Database public and to disclose “certain consumer complaint data.” The norm had been, and still is, for agencies that collect consumer complaints to distribute only limited information about the complaints they receive, and to not include the narratives. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), for example, whose Consumer Sentinel database has been active for decades still does not publish consumer complaint narratives. Through several tools available on the FTC's website it is possible to examine the database through various lenses, however. That same kind of examination of consumer complaint categories and volumes that are available today will still be available to review in the CFPB’s Consumer Complaint Database.

The CFPB’s press release initially states that it will not publish “unverified” narratives, but then later states that they will cease “discretionary publication of consumers’ complaint narratives and visualizations.” Thus, it is unclear whether the CFPB would continue to publish “verified” narratives and what the definition of a “verified” narrative would be. This point is important because, as of this writing, the Consumer Complaint Database still contains 3.8 million consumer complaints with narratives, including complaints published as recently as July 29, 2026. Another mystery about the Consumer Complaint Database, in its current state, is that it seems to hold 17 million complaints going all the way back to 2011, but 9.6 million of those complaints appear to have been filed since January 2025. For comparison, the database presently shows only 183K complaints filed in the first two years of the CFPB’s existence. There are several possible reasons for this – perhaps the database is not complete at present, or perhaps the explosion of AI agentic tools has allowed for the proliferation of consumer complaints being sent to the database. During this same time period, for comparison, the FTC has not published any annual reports on its Consumer Sentinel database, but looking at the data available for fiscal year 2025, the FTC is not showing a similar proliferation of consumer complaints.

In sum, the changes to the CFPB’s Consumer Complaint Database to remove narratives should provide companies a certain measure of relief to not have “a less-than-representative sample of one-sided experiences” published. As someone who has worked with consumer complaints for decades, a fraction of the raw narratives are useful when trying to figure out the root of problems that are occurring for consumers, as well as for customers. It is far more useful to ensure that the individuals who receive or review the complaints are properly trained to identify the categories in which to place the complaints, as well as to have the customer service individuals who are tasked with resolving the complaints be able to coherently and efficiently write up the steps taken to address the problem being reported. To this end, the companies who receive notice from the CFPB that a complaint has been filed are still obligated to report back steps taken to address the complaints, and, as far as we know, the resolution or non-resolution of the complaint will still be available to review in the Consumer Complaint Database.