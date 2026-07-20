Colorado’s Telemarketing Law Spurs Wave Of Lawsuits Against Unexpected Companies

Companies that make cellular telephone numbers searchable or publicly viewable online are facing a new wave of putative class actions for statutory damages based on novel theories.

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Companies that make cellular telephone numbers searchable or publicly viewable online are facing a new wave of putative class actions for statutory damages based on novel theories. Plaintiffs are advancing an expansive, largely untested interpretation of Colorado’s Prevention of Telemarketing Fraud Act (PTFA) to seek damages of up to $1,000 per violation. With statutory damages available, and many of the PTFA’s key provisions largely untested, these lawsuits present a developing litigation risk for businesses that operate publicly accessible databases, people-search services, lead-generation platforms, and other searchable databases of telephone numbers.



Thus far, the lawsuits primarily have targeted companies that, following a visitor’s search query, display a person’s phone number and offer to sell more detailed information or otherwise provide phone numbers for paying customers. Plaintiffs are pushing for class-action status, even though such a right is not clearly provided for by the PTFA.



If courts ultimately endorse plaintiffs’ theory, routine practices involving the displaying, indexing, or sale of contact information could give rise to litigation exposure, even where no telemarketing call, text, or other direct solicitation has occurred.

Scope and Core Requirements

The PTFA is part of Colorado’s Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and brings statutory damages of $300 to $500 per initial violation—and $500 to $1,000 for subsequent violations—plus attorneys’ fees and costs. The law was originally enacted to address abusive telemarketing practices. Current litigation focuses on a narrower—and previously dormant—provision: the prohibition on knowingly “listing” a Colorado cellular telephone number in a “directory” for a “commercial purpose” without the individual’s prior affirmative consent.



Neither the courts nor the legislature have given meaning to many of the PTFA’s key terms. Although consent may be obtained through written, oral, electronic, or other affirmative means, there is no guidance on key terms such as “listing,” “directory,” or “commercial purpose.”



Plaintiffs’ counsel have seized on that uncertainty to advance aggressive theories of liability designed to extract settlements based on fears of statutory damages.

Why the PTFA Matters for Businesses

Despite the statute’s telemarketing origins, current lawsuits target companies that collect, publish, or monetize contact data. Plaintiffs argue that even partial or redacted phone numbers constitute prohibited “listings,” which triggers a consent requirement. Virtually all cases filed thus far remain in initial stages, with motions to dismiss testing statutory interpretation and constitutional defenses. But as of today, at least one case has made it past the pleading stage: a California federal district court denied a defendant’s motion to dismiss.



For companies that publish or monetize contact data, two issues are especially important:

Inconsistent Risks : With no binding precedent, outcomes may vary significantly by judge and jurisdiction.

: With no binding precedent, outcomes may vary significantly by judge and jurisdiction. Fact-Specific Exposure: Liability may hinge on whether a number is personal vs. business, whether a “directory” exists, and how data is presented or monetized.

Class Action Tension: Statutory Damages Under the CPA

One unresolved issue is whether plaintiffs may recover PTFA statutory damages on a classwide basis. Although the PTFA authorizes per-violation statutory damages, the broader CPA framework limits class action recovery to actual damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees and costs.

The answer could materially affect class certification strategy, settlement pressure, and potential exposure. Some defendants are raising this issue at the pleading stage, so courts may weigh in on this issue earlier than class certification in the pending cases.

What Companies Should Do Now

As courts weigh in on the scope of the PTFA and its damages provisions, companies that collect, publish, or monetize contact data should consider evaluating potential exposure and practices related to:

Data Source : How do you verify that published cell phone numbers were obtained from reliable sources?

: How do you verify that published cell phone numbers were obtained from reliable sources? Consent Scope : Did the consumer consent to publishing their number in searchable databases or for downstream commercial uses?

: Did the consumer consent to publishing their number in searchable databases or for downstream commercial uses? Consent Form : Do you use consent mechanisms that satisfy the statute’s “affirmative” requirement (e.g., relying on terms of service, disclosures, or third-party data licenses)?

: Do you use consent mechanisms that satisfy the statute’s “affirmative” requirement (e.g., relying on terms of service, disclosures, or third-party data licenses)? Recordkeeping: How are you documenting when and how consent was obtained?

Conclusion

The PTFA presents an emerging litigation risk for companies that collect, publish, or monetize consumer contact data. Given the unresolved scope of potential statutory damages and legal questions, businesses should evaluate exposure and existing data governance practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.