FDIC Rescinds Enhanced Digital Signage Requirements

In January 2026, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) revised its digital-signage requirements, relaxing the guidelines that dictate where and how FDIC-insured labeling must appear online. According to the agency, the final rule is “intended to address implementation issues and sources of potential confusion” that emerged following the adoption of enhanced digital-signage requirements in its 2023 rule.

The final rule makes only minor modifications to the proposal issued in August 2025. Consumer advocates argued that the proposal weakened signage standards too significantly, while banking industry groups asserted it did not go far enough to reduce compliance burdens.

The FDIC explains that the updated rule is designed to strike a balance between giving institutions additional flexibility and ensuring consumers can easily understand when their funds are protected by FDIC insurance.

Under the revised requirements, FDIC-insured depository institutions must display the official FDIC digital sign clearly, continuously, and conspicuously on the homepage of the institution's website or application, the login page, and the page or screen where the consumer first initiates a deposit account opening. The agency states that this approach ensures consumers see FDIC signage at the most meaningful points in their interaction without requiring repetitive displays on successive pages or screens. The new rule also eliminated prior specifications for font and color codes, giving institutions more design flexibility in how the FDIC logo is presented.

Additionally, the rule does not prohibit institutions from presenting uninsured products on pages bearing the FDIC digital sign. The FDIC noted that existing rules governing deposit-insurance representations already provide sufficient protections against misrepresentations.

