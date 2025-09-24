Resetting The Playbook: How Apparel Retailers Can Win On Price In 2025

Most retailers still price on instinct, not insight, relying on Googled comps or default IMUs that follow cost, not value. That approach leaves margin exposed.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

Most retailers still price on instinct, not insight, relying on Googled comps or default IMUs that follow cost, not value. That approach leaves margin exposed. Prices have risen, but that's not the real story. The story is that most retailers don't know how to manage it. The few who do — by combining competitive data, assortment signals, and elasticity models — are rewriting the playbook and breaking away. AlixPartners and EDITEDTM partnered to analyze thousands of SKUs across the U.S. apparel market, revealing three pricing pressure points:

Reset your pricing playbook before competitors lock in the margin advantage

Retailers can't afford instinct-driven pricing in 2025. Tariffs, rising costs, and shifting consumer behavior make the old playbook obsolete. What's needed is real-time retail intelligence plus disciplined execution to protect margins and capture growth.

See the competitive landscape clearly:

Benchmark assortments and price moves in real time to avoid blind spots.



Benchmark assortments and price moves in real time to avoid blind spots. Anticipate shocks before they hit margins:

Geo-specific risk modeling reduces volatility, unlocking major COGS improvement.



Geo-specific risk modeling reduces volatility, unlocking major COGS improvement. Calibrate prices with confidence:

Demand and promo engines set floors, promotions, and markdowns with precision.

Demand and promo engines set floors, promotions, and markdowns with precision. Protect margin across the assortment:

Integrated forecasting ties pricing to inventory and category-level volatility.

Pricing is no longer a backward-looking check. It's a forward-looking engine for margin and growth — but only for retailers willing to modernize.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.