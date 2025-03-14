No Harm, No Foul: Greenwashing Lawsuit Dismissed For Lack Of Article III Standing

It is well-settled that under Article III of the Constitution, United States federal courts are limited to trying "cases and controversies." Moreover, a case or controversy exists only if a plaintiff has standing to file the suit, requiring the plaintiff to demonstrate injury in fact, causation, and redressability. On February 19, 2025, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida issued a noteworthy decision and dismissed a putative class action lawsuit filed against lululemon athletica inc., and lululemon usa inc. ("Lululemon") without leave to amend for lack of Article III standing.

A group of consumers filed the lawsuit alleging that Lululemon made "false, deceptive, and misleading representations" regarding the company's products and actions as they relate to environmental initiatives in accordance with the company's "Be Planet" campaign. Gyani v. Lululemon USA Inc., et al., 2025 WL 548405, *1 (S.D. Fla.). For example, the plaintiffs alleged that Lululemon's website stated that it is "committed to making products that are better in every way-for...the planet." Id. at *2. In fact, according to the plaintiffs, "Lululemon is responsible for significant GHG gas emissions, landfill waste, and release of microplastics into the environment." Id. The plaintiffs claimed that they relied on various misrepresentations from the "Be Planet" campaign in deciding to purchase Lululemon products. Id.

The court dismissed plaintiffs' claims, which were premised on alleged violations of various states' consumer protection statutes. First, the court found the plaintiffs failed to adequately plead an injury in fact to support claims for monetary damages. The court highlighted that "mere allegations of having paid a price premium are insufficient — a plaintiff must tie the value of the product to any purported misrepresentations." Id. at 4. On this point, the court found Valiente v. Publix Super Mkts., Inc., 2023 WL 3620538 (S.D. Fla. May 24, 2023) instructive. In Valiente, a plaintiff allegedly purchased cough drops due to the "phrase 'honey lemon,' the 'pictures of these ingredients,' and the statement that the product 'soothes sore throats.'" The court dismissed the plaintiff's claim for lack of injury because the plaintiff failed to allege that the cough drops were in any way "defective" or "worthless." Id. at *5. The court in Gyani found the facts before it similar in that the plaintiffs' complaint failed to allege Lululemon's products were defective or worthless. 2025 WL 548405, *4. Moreover, the plaintiffs failed to allege deceptive or unfair acts as to the products themselves, failing to connect the allegedly problematic "Be Planet" statements to the price premium the plaintiffs alleged that they paid for Lululemon's products. Id. at *5.

Next, the court held that the plaintiffs failed to plead an injury in fact to support a claim for injunctive relief. The court relied on Williams v. Reckitt Benckiser LLC, 65 F.4th 1243 (11th Cir. 2023) and Piescik v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc., 576 F. Supp. 3d 1125 (S.D. Fla. 2021), where the plaintiffs alleged that they "would like" to purchase the company's products in the future "if" the defendant improved the products at issue. In Gyani, the complaint similarly alleged that the plaintiffs "would like" to purchase Lululemon's products, however, "only if" the plaintiffs "can rely on Lululemon 'to be truthful in their marketing statements regarding the sustainability and environmental impact of Lululemon's products and actions.'" 2025 WL 548405, *5. The court held that such allegations failed to demonstrate harm that was actual or imminent.

Finally, the court refused to grant leave to amend. Id. at *6. The court held that the plaintiffs' request was procedurally improper in that the plaintiffs embedded the request in their opposition brief rather than making the request via motion. Id.

Retailers and manufacturers concerned with risk associated with a growing number of environmental or "green" marketing claims will certainly welcome the Gyani decision. The ruling emphasizes that plaintiffs must demonstrate concrete economic injury linked to the at-issue marketing claims to pursue monetary relief as well as a real and immediate threat of future harm to seek injunctive relief; general allegations relating to a price premium and an equivocal desire to make future purchases are not enough. However, the decision certainly will not put an end to putative class actions asserting greenwashing claims. If faced with a similar lawsuit, retailers and manufacturers should consider whether to seek dismissal at the pleading stage when the complaint does not tie the alleged misrepresentations to the value of the product and/or does not adequately allege any real threat of future harm.

