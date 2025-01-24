ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Why The Internet Is Actually Mad At Walmart

Riveron

Contributor

The public are abuzz this week with Walmart's change of logo and wordmark.
Linda Orton

The public are abuzz this week with Walmart's change of logo and wordmark. But with all due respect to Forbes, I don't think it is because the public were so committed to Walmart's legacy brand – I think it is because the change of font, thickness and color is so subtle, one might miss it if you squint. The alleged price tag is also a question for consideration. Rumor on X is that they paid 1.25 million dollars for the rebrand for something that many of us could do with Canva.

I think a bigger issue is being overlooked though: companies and firms owe it to their clients and customers to explain the meaning behind the rebrand. Loyalty takes years to build.

Having just launched our advisory firm's refreshed brand this week, I am hypersensitive to the outcry, but grateful that we have an extensive and thoughtful plan in action to communicate with our firm, our clients and the market as to the reasons why we have modified our messaging, our look and our tagline, "Complexity and Urgency. Simplified." "

Logos and wordmarks are more than just fonts, colors, and design elements. They tell a story and when well crafted, they communicate in images the philosophy of the company.

The story the new Walmart brand communicates is simply we are more Walmart - a little thicker, a little bolder, a little brighter. Maybe no one would mind the new design if those words accompanied the visuals – and they didn't pay me anything for the copy.

The designers who worked on this campaign may have been following the exact direction of the management or marketing team. We on the outside will never know.

This week I am particularly proud to be part of management at a firm who were willing to be open to a bold creative approach with a brand refresh and have an agency partner in The Play Nice Agency who partnered with us to bring our vision to life.

Linda Orton
