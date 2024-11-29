What The FTC's Final Rule On Consumer Reviews And Testimonials Means For Your Business (Video)

The FTC's final rule on the use of consumer reviews and testimonials impacts any company that uses products online that are accompanied by customer reviews as well as any company that uses testimonials in social media. The rule prohibits certain practices the FTC deems misleading or deceptive, provides additional guidance and examples as to what activities may cross the line, and arms the FTC to take enforcement action and seek substantial penalties.

In this on-demand webinar, you'll learn:

How to comply with the rule's ban on fake reviews; testimonials and review websites;

What the rule means for incentivized reviews and so-called insider reviews;

What the FTC means by its ban on "fake indicators of social media influence"; and

What the FTC's rule means for the FTC's enforcement efforts

The webinar supplements the previous six-part series produced on the final rule on the use of consumer reviews and testimonials.

For questions or more information, contact the presenters, Merrit Jones, Co-Leader of BCLP's Retail & Consumer Products Sector, and BCLP partner David Schwartz, former Lead Investigative Attorney with the FTC.

