12 November 2024

Democratic AGs Urge Congress To Support Federal Prohibition On Price Gouging

A group of 16 Democratic AGs wrote a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to support proposals for a federal prohibition on price gouging.
  • A group of 16 Democratic AGs wrote a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to support proposals for a federal prohibition on price gouging.
  • In the letter, the AGs argue that a federal prohibition would complement and strengthen existing state anti-price-gouging laws, and allow states and the federal government to work together where national supply chains are concerned.
  • The AGs urge Congress to prioritize creating federal price gouging protections.

