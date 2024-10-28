North Carolina Asks Cell And Internet Providers For Hurricane Relief

Sign up for our updates on the latest news on AGs and AG elections.
- North Carolina AG Josh Stein issued a letter to major cell service and internet providers requesting that they offer expanded service and other assistance to the state's residents most impacted by Hurricane Helene.
- The letter requests that service providers offer free unlimited high-speed data and internet to those affected by the hurricane for at least two billing cycles and a credit that reimburses consumers for coverage they paid for but could not use when cell and internet service went down during the storm, as well as additional fees for roaming, overage, or other irregular charges.
- The AG acknowledged the companies' work to restore service to affected areas of North Carolina but noted continuing challenges experienced by many residents, especially those who have been unable to use Wi-Fi to make calls or access the internet.
