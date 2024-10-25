FTC Finalizes "Click-To-Cancel" Rule Making It Easier For Consumers To Cancel Subscriptions

On Oct. 16, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted 3-2 to finalize its "click-to-cancel" rule that will introduce new requirements to simplify the cancellation process for consumers wishing to terminate their subscriptions or memberships. The rule applies to almost all products and services offered with a "negative option feature," including business-to-business transactions. Accordingly, the rule encompasses a wide range of subscription services and membership programs, such as gym memberships, streaming platforms and cable TV, among others.

Under the new rule, canceling a subscription must involve the same number of clicks as the initial sign-up. Additionally, individuals who registered in person will now be required to have the option to cancel their subscriptions online or over the phone. The rule primarily targets companies that engage in practices such as: (1) misrepresenting their products or services, (2) creating obstacles to cancellation or (3) billing consumers without their consent—such as when a free trial automatically transitions to a paid plan. While the rule focuses on the cancellation process, it also includes provisions that address the entire lifecycle of the subscription relationship.

FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized the new rule aims to eliminate the "endless hoops" consumers face when trying to cancel a subscription. She noted the FTC receives approximately 70 complaints from consumers daily regarding cancellation issues, which she said has increased "dramatically" in recent years, up from 42 in 2021.

Before the "click-to-cancel" rule, there lacked a consistent regulatory framework governing subscription and membership programs. As a result, the FTC resorted to addressing these issues through legal action against individual companies and a collection of regulations that applied unevenly across different types of subscription plans. The new rule aims to address these inconsistencies by providing the FTC with a comprehensive enforcement mechanism that applies uniformly to most subscription plans.

Background

The "click-to-cancel" rule is one of the FTC's most recent efforts to review its 1973 Negative Option Rule that implemented baseline requirements to protect consumers from negative option marketing. The FTC has defined negative option marketing as taking "a customer's silence, or failure to take an affirmative action," as an agreement to be charged for a product or service—such as the automatic renewal of a gym membership. The Negative Option Rule was originally adopted following rising complaints from consumers in the 1960s and 1970s over being charged for products and services without consent. Since the initial adoption of the rule, the subscription and membership landscape has evolved significantly, prompting the FTC to revisit certain provisions of the Negative Option Rule to address modern-day concerns.

The FTC first solicited comments on the "click-to-cancel" rule in 2019 through an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR), followed by a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) in March 2023. After publishing the NPRM last year, the FTC received over 16,000 comments from the public that informed of changes implemented in the final rule.

What Does "Click-to-Cancel" Really Mean?

The final rule implements numerous requirements to make it easier for consumers to cancel their enrollment in subscriptions or membership programs:

Misrepresenting Material Facts – The rule prohibits companies from "misrepresenting any material fact while marketing goods or services with a negative option feature." The rule indicates "material fact" is defined as a fact "likely to affect a person's choice, or conduct regarding, goods or services" including information on health and safety, cost and the existence of the negative option plan, for example. This provision of the rule is relatively broad and ambiguous, leaving room for interpretation of what is defined as a "material fact." The FTC did, however, indicate that misrepresentations in privacy policies could violate this provision of the "click-to-cancel" rule.

Final Rule vs. NPRM

Notable differences exist between the original NPRM and the final "click-to-cancel" rule, including: (1) the final rule does not require companies to remind consumers of the negative option feature on an annual basis and (2) the final rule does not prohibit companies from providing customers with modifications to the agreement or reasons to keep their subscription when canceling. The record will remain open on these two provisions through a supplemental NPRM, providing stakeholders with the opportunity to offer additional input on the final version of the "click-to-cancel" rule. The final rule also includes two additional definitions, a provision allowing for exemptions from the final rule and a severability provision.

There do remain some ambiguities in the final rule around its applicability as it relates to a consumer who was presented with the negative option plan but elected to not enroll in a recurring subscription.

Opposition to the Rule

The FTC's two Republican commissioners remain opposed to the rule, aligned with several members of the business community who have argued the new rule implements onerous requirements on businesses and disincentivizes companies from using a negative option plan. Additional stakeholders have further expressed concerns the rule will increase costs for consumers, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce stating, "Businesses succeed by being responsive to customers and have a far better track record of customer service, streamlined paperwork and prompt response times than the federal government."

Brownstein's Outlook

Future implementation of the rule remains uncertain depending on the outcome of the 2024 election and anticipated legal challenges to the rule. The rule is set to go into effect on two separate dates, with provisions relating to misrepresentations taking effect in two months and the remainder of the rule taking effect in six months. Delayed implementation of the rule has the goal of providing companies with time to adapt their current subscription and membership practices to comply with the rule. However, it remains unclear whether the rule will be implemented on time as it can be expected several businesses will look to challenge requirements under the rule, potentially delaying implementation.

The upcoming election further has the potential to influence the implementation of the rule. Should Vice President Kamala Harris win the presidency this fall, she would be expected to push forward with the rule, especially considering "click-to-cancel" provisions are included in her economic platform. The rule also aligns with the Biden administration's broader efforts to combat "junk fees," garnering support from the White House. In contrast, if former President Donald Trump were to return to the White House, he would likely support suspending the rule's implementation, responding to opposition from the Republican commissioners and concerns with overregulating businesses.

Industry stakeholders still have the chance to provide feedback on two of the more contentious provisions of the rule through a supplementary NPRM. Consequently, the future of the "click-to-cancel" rule remains uncertain, providing stakeholders a distinct opportunity to provide additional input on the rule's impact.

