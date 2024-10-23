Some may have wanted Nike to "Just Do It," but the decision to pull full-year guidance and delay the investor day is the corporate equivalent of taking a knee before halftime. They effectively avoided a risky play and can now take time to regroup and set up a more decisive one. Here's why it's the right call, straight from the Riveron Investor Relations Playbook:

Craft the Right Narrative

Control the Message: Instead of rushing to deliver a strategy, Nike's new CEO, Elliott Hill, now has time to craft a cohesive and compelling narrative.

Make it Credible: Prioritizing informed decision-making over premature promises shows a disciplined approach that reinforces trust.

Think Long-Term: Pulling guidance gives Hill time to assess strategies and tailor plans for FY2026+ instead of managing toward targets that preceded him.

Connect with Key Stakeholders

Listen First: Hill can use this time to engage with investors, employees, and analysts to ensure the forward strategy is informed by broad-based input, not assumptions.

Build Alignment: The delay ensures internal buy-in, so when Hill rolls out his plan, it will be strong and unified, and the team will be ready to execute.

Address Concerns: By gathering information and insights upfront, Nike can address concerns proactively and fine-tune messaging.

Cultivate Long-Term Confidence

Build the Roadmap: Investors want to know Nike's long-term plan—taking this time allows Hill to articulate a future-forward, sustainable vision.

Connect the Dots: The delay enables Nike to link strategic priorities to measurable outcomes, making it easier for investors to underwrite long-term growth.

Build Confidence: By playing the long game, Nike sends a clear message of strength, patience, and stability.

Bottom line: Nike's strategic delay is about minimizing risks and setting up a stronger play— controlling the narrative, building trust, and aligning stakeholders behind a unified vision.

I'm sure the Nike team thought long and hard before delaying the event, though it led to a near 7 percent drop in the firm's share price over the day. Investors will make their thoughts clear about the move in the coming weeks. www.irmagazine.com/...

