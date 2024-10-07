The Bottom Line

California has amended its already stringent automatic renewal and continuous service offer law.

The law applies to contracts entered into, amended, or extended on or after January 1, 2025.

Key updates include more stringent consent obligations, prohibitions against misrepresentations unrelated to the negative option feature, provisions regarding consumer "saves," and changes to price change and reminder notifications.

The FTC has already indicated that companies should start following its proposed federal updates to the Negative Option Rule before they are codified into law, and California's close tracking of the federal proposal underscores the importance of engaging in compliance efforts now.

On September 24, 2024, California Governor Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2863, which strengthens the state's automatic renewal law – already one of the country's strictest.

Our previous alert the bill was introduced emphasized that companies offering subscriptions that automatically renew should review their compliance program or prioritize implementing one. Although A.B. 2863 applies to contracts "entered into, amended, or extended" on or after January 1, 2025, it's possible that state regulators and class action plaintiffs' attorneys could test the law's limits to include customers who enrolled in an autorenewal program prior to January 2025, so companies that offer autorenewals, negative options and continuous service offers should act with urgency.

Obtaining Affirmative Consent

Companies will need to obtain consumers' "express affirmative consent" to the automatic renewal or continuous service. This requirement follows the FTC's standard for consent set forth in its proposed updates to the Negative Option Rule. While, like the FTC's proposed law, the California law does not expressly require an unchecked check box to obtain "express affirmative consent," it is likely that a regulator would interpret the requirement similarly to the FTC – i.e., that an unchecked checkbox or similar mechanism would "likely satisfy" the affirmative consent requirement. Companies should be prepared for an active class action bar in this area alleging that an unchecked check box is in fact required to obtain this degree of consent.

Companies are also now required to keep a record of such consent for three years or one year after the contract is terminated, whichever is longer.

Also tracking the FTC, the amended law prohibits companies from including any information in the consumer contract that "interferes with, detracts from, contradicts or otherwise undermines" consumers' ability to provide affirmative consent to the automatic renewal or continuous service.

Cancellation

The amended law clarifies what it means to permit consumers to cancel their subscriptions "in the same medium" that the consumer used to enter the autorenewal. For example, a person who subscribes online or through an app must be given an online (or app-based) click-to-cancel option. This ensures that consumers can easily exit from services they no longer want, and effectively now precludes email from being a legally compliant mechanism to cancel web- or app-based transactions.

The new law also explicitly specifies that if the consumer enrolled over the phone, the company must permit the consumer to call the same telephone number to cancel their autorenewal and must answer promptly and respond to voicemails requesting cancellation within one business day. Companies must make the phone number available during "normal business hours," which the law defines as no fewer than 12 hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, other than state holidays. Companies also may not obstruct or delay the consumer's ability to cancel or require the consumer to engage in additional steps to immediately cancel.

"One Save" Rule

One notable way that California's law deviates from the FTC's proposed updates to its Negative Option Rule is with respect to providing consumers with "save" attempts during the cancellation process. The FTC's proposed rule currently (and controversially) prohibits companies from presenting retention offers like discounts, benefits or other "save" attempts during the cancellation process, unless the consumer has first consented to receive them. California's law, on the other hand, permits save attempts subject to certain caveats. By phone, businesses may present the consumer with a "save" offer such as a discount or other retention benefit, provided that the business first informs the consumer that they may complete the cancellation process at any time. Online, companies are permitted one save attempt, provided that the business simultaneously displays "a prominently located and continuously and proximately displayed direct link or button" clearly allowing the consumer to cancel. Aligning with existing state and federal guidance regarding "dark patterns," the California law highlights the need to present consumers with symmetrical choices.

Should the FTC's proposed rule be finalized, companies operating nationwide could face challenges in juggling both federal and state compliance obligations.

Consumer Reminders

Companies must notify consumers of any fee changes to an existing autorenewal plan they previously enrolled in 7-30 days before the changes take effect. While companies were already required to send consumers a reminder notice in advance of an annually renewing plan that discloses the material terms of the automatic renewal plan and how to cancel, the annual reminder will now need to be provided regardless of the length of the autorenewal term (e.g., a month-to-month program that continues past 12 months).

Free-to-Pay Conversions

The new law now explicitly applies to "free-to-pay conversions," generally defined as agreements in which consumers will receive something for free for an initial trial period but will later be charged unless they cancel before the end of the trial period. The new update will explicitly expand the majority of the law's requirements to all free-to-pay conversion offers.

Misrepresentations Unrelated to the Negative Option Feature

The new law also expands the universe of potential violations and empowers regulators and class action plaintiffs to broaden the scope of their lawsuits. Violations of the rule can now include a company's misrepresentations of material facts related to the transaction, including any material fact related to the underlying good or service – creating a separate cause of action under the new law for a company's failure to substantiate claims about the underlying product or to disclose material connections with endorsers and influencers for a subscription-based product. This is consistent with the FTC's approach under the Negative Option Rule, which allows the FTC to seek civil penalties for similar misrepresentations under that Rule specifically.

