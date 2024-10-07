Taking A ShOt At GLP-1 Weight Loss (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Taking a ShOt at GLP-1 Weight Loss
As the demand for GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy increases with consumers eager to shed pounds, the supplement industry is weighing in. Dietary supplement companies have been considering ways to address this new demand in the marketplace and advertise supplements with ingredients that have been shown to boost GLP-1 levels as alternatives to GLP-1 injections. Consumers now have a choice to make—take the shots or swallow the pills.
