18 September 2024

Accelerating DPI In Consumer Investments (Podcast)

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

In this first episode of Achieving Alpha, we speak to Senior Advisor Nayantara Bali, a seasoned leader in the consumer space and former SVP of Procter & Gamble's APAC Beauty division. We discuss accelerating DPI for PE clients in the consumer space, with focus on Category Development Index (CDI), expanding into new adjacencies and distribution strategies.

Download the transcript

 

Alvarez & Marsal
