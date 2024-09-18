Accelerating DPI In Consumer Investments (Podcast)

In this first episode of Achieving Alpha, we speak to Senior Advisor Nayantara Bali, a seasoned leader in the consumer space and former SVP of Procter & Gamble's APAC Beauty division.

In this first episode of Achieving Alpha, we speak to Senior Advisor Nayantara Bali, a seasoned leader in the consumer space and former SVP of Procter & Gamble's APAC Beauty division. We discuss accelerating DPI for PE clients in the consumer space, with focus on Category Development Index (CDI), expanding into new adjacencies and distribution strategies.

