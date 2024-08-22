Consumer Products Corner - Value Over Premium: Adapting To Price-Sensitive Consumers

Median and top quartile revenue have increased across all sectors except Apparel and Luxury. Price-sensitive consumers are prioritizing cheaper alternatives and hunting for bargains.

Median and top quartile revenue have increased across all sectors except Apparel and Luxury. Price-sensitive consumers are prioritizing cheaper alternatives and hunting for bargains. Companies that have benefited from higher prices are now finding it harder to raise them. To compensate, they have shifted from offering premium products to enhancing value. While costs have started to fall, companies are resistant to passing savings on to customers insofar as even reducing product and packaging sizes. As a result, profit margins have increased in most sectors except Home & Outdoor. Economists expect profit margins to remain elevated in the near term. Will the "value" strategy continue to benefit, or will a new long-term strategy be necessary as consumer spending continues to be put to the test?

