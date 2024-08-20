ARTICLE
20 August 2024

Marketplace: An $850 Appliance Discount? AlixPartners Explains Gadget Buying Boom

Tech and appliance purchases were hot during pandemic lockdowns and much of that gear needs to be replaced or upgraded. Electronics and appliance store sales were notably strong in recent retail sales figures...
Tech and appliance purchases were hot during pandemic lockdowns and much of that gear needs to be replaced or upgraded. Electronics and appliance store sales were notably strong in recent retail sales figures issued by the government. Jeremy Lambert, an AlixPartners director focused on enterprise improvement, helps explain what is fueling this trend, including the role potentially lower interest rates and big sales promotions – such as an $850 discount on appliances – play.

Read the article on Marketplace.org

