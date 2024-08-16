ARTICLE
16 August 2024

Footwear News: Shoe-shopping Parents Prioritize Bang-for The-buck Vs. Price Tags

AlixPartners's Fall 2024 Consumer Footwear Survey looked at expectations of parents and students as they update closets for the classroom. Several factors are important, including quality, availability, brand reputation, comfort, and product reviews. "While inflation has been an obsession among shoppers around cost — recently raising the importance of discounts to drive traffic — the deal alone isn't what's converting sales of kids' shoes today," Footwear News quotes Bryan Eshelman, partner and managing director at AlixPartners and Americas Retail practice lead, as saying. "Consumers, in fact, are more focused on value for their spend."

Read the article on FootwearNews.com

