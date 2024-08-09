self

As we previously reported, the California AG's office recently provided clarification through FAQs on the California "hidden fee" law that amended the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, SB 478. Those FAQs articulated the position that restaurants must include all mandatory fees, including service charges and mandatory gratuity, as part of the displayed price for a product, while distinguishing delivery fees on the grounds that those fees are for a separate service.

