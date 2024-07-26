ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Overview [July 2024]

The U.S. economy showed mixed performance in July 2024. Despite easing port congestion and stable food prices, consumer sentiment fell 8% year-over-year.
The U.S. economy showed mixed performance in July 2024. Despite easing port congestion and stable food prices, consumer sentiment fell 8% year-over-year. Gas and air travel costs decreased, while personal disposable income increased by 3.7%. However, housing affordability and sales continued to decline, with mortgage rates remaining an issue. Additionally, the Consumer Misery Index remained high at 7%, and consumer expenditures outpaced income growth.

Keith Jelinek
Rick Maicki
Frank Jones
