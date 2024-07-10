ARTICLE
10 July 2024

Ankura Grocery Industry Spotlight

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

The U.S. grocery industry, a behemoth at $878.2 billion in 2023 sales, is experiencing a period of transformation. While shopper spending continues to rise, e-commerce is reshaping the landscape alongside value-conscious consumers and evolving health trends. Our spotlight highlights the key trends and challenges shaping the future of American grocery stores.

To view the full article, click here.

