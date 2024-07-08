ARTICLE
8 July 2024

"Junk Fee" Legislative Roundup (Podcast)

For the past several years, state AGs have been ​"checked-in" when it comes to hidden hotel and resort fees. (Revisit our round-up of AG actions against those fees here).
For the past several years, state AGs have been "checked-in" when it comes to hidden hotel and resort fees. (Revisit our round-up of AG actions against those fees here). To date, these enforcers have largely relied on their standard unfair and deceptive trade practice authority under state consumer protection laws to combat practices like so-called drip-pricing or "hidden" fees.

But now, some states may soon have new tools to combat potential unfair and deceptive practices throughout a variety of industries. With the legislative season coming to a close, we have your rundown of the spread of "hidden fees" regulation including California and beyond. So, if a vacation from hidden resort fees is all you ever wanted – and a trip to see Carhenge or the Alamo (attractions in states where attorneys general have been active in enforcement) has already been checked off your bucket list – here are your ideal places to get away:

